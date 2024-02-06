Out of the past: May 15

1996

Dr. C. John Ritter has withdrawn as a Republican challenger to U.S. Rep. Bill Emerson; the 58-year-old Cape Girardeau doctor withdrew in a notarized letter received Monday by the Missouri secretary of state's office; he is the second candidate to drop out of the race and the first Republican; Sandy Allison, a Democratic national committeewoman from Rolla, Missouri, earlier had abandoned her candidacy.

A Cape Girardeau woman's efforts to keep herself safe might have contributed to her death Monday night at her home at 1113 Walnut St.; Rosemary Carley, 48, became the city's first fire fatality of the year when she died of smoke inhalation lying on her kitchen floor next to her cocker spaniel, Lady, who also was killed; Cape Girardeau Assistant Fire Chief Max Jauch said a padlock and deadbolt on a rear door probably prevented her from easily escaping her burning home.

1971

The Creative Arts Guild opens its fourth annual "Art-in-the-Park" show in Courthouse Park, displaying paintings on wood, wire sculpture, miniature furniture and even potters working at the wheel; the show will continue tomorrow afternoon.

The Alvarado service station and cafe opened Dec. 6, 1929. G.D. Fronabarger ~ Southeast Missourian archive

Razing of one of the city's landmarks, the old, Spanish-style Alvarado building at Broadway and Kingshighway, which began yesterday, brought to light plans for construction of another automobile retail and service facility; Drury Construction Co., began demolition of the building late yesterday and reported it will construct a new facility for Mobile Oil Corp., owner of the property; the site was originally developed by Kelso Oil Co.