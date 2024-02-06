All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
RecordsMay 15, 2021

Out of the past: May 15

Dr. C. John Ritter has withdrawn as a Republican challenger to U.S. Rep. Bill Emerson; the 58-year-old Cape Girardeau doctor withdrew in a notarized letter received Monday by the Missouri secretary of state's office; he is the second candidate to drop out of the race and the first Republican; Sandy Allison, a Democratic national committeewoman from Rolla, Missouri, earlier had abandoned her candidacy...

1996

Dr. C. John Ritter has withdrawn as a Republican challenger to U.S. Rep. Bill Emerson; the 58-year-old Cape Girardeau doctor withdrew in a notarized letter received Monday by the Missouri secretary of state's office; he is the second candidate to drop out of the race and the first Republican; Sandy Allison, a Democratic national committeewoman from Rolla, Missouri, earlier had abandoned her candidacy.

A Cape Girardeau woman's efforts to keep herself safe might have contributed to her death Monday night at her home at 1113 Walnut St.; Rosemary Carley, 48, became the city's first fire fatality of the year when she died of smoke inhalation lying on her kitchen floor next to her cocker spaniel, Lady, who also was killed; Cape Girardeau Assistant Fire Chief Max Jauch said a padlock and deadbolt on a rear door probably prevented her from easily escaping her burning home.

1971

The Creative Arts Guild opens its fourth annual "Art-in-the-Park" show in Courthouse Park, displaying paintings on wood, wire sculpture, miniature furniture and even potters working at the wheel; the show will continue tomorrow afternoon.

The Alvarado service station and cafe opened Dec. 6, 1929.
The Alvarado service station and cafe opened Dec. 6, 1929.G.D. Fronabarger ~ Southeast Missourian archive

Razing of one of the city's landmarks, the old, Spanish-style Alvarado building at Broadway and Kingshighway, which began yesterday, brought to light plans for construction of another automobile retail and service facility; Drury Construction Co., began demolition of the building late yesterday and reported it will construct a new facility for Mobile Oil Corp., owner of the property; the site was originally developed by Kelso Oil Co.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

1946

Bolting and running away in the midtown area at 8 a.m., a big bay horse owned by Marion Pierce, North Water Street, races eight blocks -- across busy Broadway, Themis, Independence and Good Hope streets -- before losing his footing and falling; Pierce, who had started to deliver some vegetables to stores, is thrown from the small wagon at Frederick Street near North Street, but isn't badly hurt.

Robert C. Parham announces plans to open a heating and heating appliance store at 320 S. Sprigg St., separating this department from his present retail establishment at 512 Broadway; the sales and service headquarters will handle both small and large equipment, including steam and warm-air heating, air conditioning equipment and vapor refrigeration.

1921

SIKESTON, Mo. -- The Capahas reward a big crowd of Cape Girardeau fans who accompany them to Sikeston, 5-2, in an interesting, light-hitting game, in which the pitchers for both sides do the feature work; Tod Sloan pitches for the Sikeston team and is opposed by Gene Dale, the Capahas' new twirler.

Mrs. W.W. Martin returns from Springfield, Missouri, in the evening and is met at the station by a number of enthusiastic friends who wish to convey their congratulations upon her election to the presidency of the Missouri Federation of Women's Clubs.

-- Sharon K. Sanders

Story Tags
Out of the Past
Advertisement
Related
RecordsOct. 25
Fire report 10-26-24
RecordsOct. 25
Police report 10-26-24
RecordsOct. 24
Fire report 10-25-24
RecordsOct. 24
Police report 10-25-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Fire report 10-19-24
RecordsOct. 19
Fire report 10-19-24
Fire report 10-18-24
RecordsOct. 18
Fire report 10-18-24
Police report 10-18-24
RecordsOct. 17
Police report 10-18-24
Road work: Bridge repairs reduce SB I-55 in Scott County
RecordsOct. 4
Road work: Bridge repairs reduce SB I-55 in Scott County
Cape County coroner motion hearing scheduled for November
RecordsOct. 3
Cape County coroner motion hearing scheduled for November
Road work: Route AA in Scott County closed for bridge maintenance
RecordsOct. 3
Road work: Route AA in Scott County closed for bridge maintenance
Southeast Missouri felon sentenced to 110 months on gun, drug charges
RecordsSep. 30
Southeast Missouri felon sentenced to 110 months on gun, drug charges
Road work: WB US 62 in Scott County reduced for shoulder work
RecordsSep. 30
Road work: WB US 62 in Scott County reduced for shoulder work
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy