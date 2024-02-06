Out of the past: May 15

CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. -- A lot of new traffic is downtown these days, but the influx of more than 2,000 visitors a day to this Bootheel city of 7,500 isn't creating traffic flow problems; "Everything is moving smoothly," says Don Lloyd, city economic developer, in reference to the traffic increase created by the opening of Aztar Casino aboard the City of Caruthersville riverboat.
After two years of changes and improvements, including extensive flood project work by the Army Corps of Engineers, the retail center at Bloomfield Road and South Kingshighway, which formerly house Lowell's and Silo, has reopened with a new name and new stores; LaCroix Center is home to Carpet Connections, Hancock Fabrics, Plaza Gift & Office Supplies, and Room Mates and Sign Master.
Several hundred State College students gather on the lawn in front of Academic Hall to vocally protest U.S. involvement in Southeast Asia and the deaths of students at Kent State University; the students are orderly in their conduct and seem to be interested in doing no more than discussing the problems.
An area in Capaha Park is sealed off by police after the valve on a chlorine tank is broken off and fumes begin escaping; as city employees were preparing the municipal swimming pool for its summer opening, park superintendent Steve C. Propst tried to tighten a valve on a leaking tank that holds chlorine used in the pool, but the valve broke; Propst is given outpatient treatment at a hospital as a precaution against the fumes.
Over subscribing its quota by $63,370.50, Cape Girardeau yesterday pledged $783,370.50 as its share of the Seventh War Loan drive in a one-day campaign.
Every cent of Cape Girardeau County's $127,798.20 capital school fund has been collected from borrowers and is invested by the county in government bonds; the fund will remain in bonds unless, at a county election, a majority of voters decides to have the money divided among the individual school districts; the 2 1/2% interest derived from the bonds will be paid annually to the school districts.
The docket for the May term of Common Pleas Court, which convenes here May 24, contains a total of 102 cases; of this number there are 32 divorce cases, 27 damage suits, several partition suits and several attachment, accounts and suits on notes; the popularity of the court continues to grow because of the impartial hearing all matters are given by Judge John A. Snider.
J.W. Gerhardt and his force of men will begin excavation for the new school buildings -- a south end grade school and an addition to Cape Girardeau Central High School -- in the next few weeks; the school board Friday decided not to let contracts, but to instead employ Gerhardt and his crew to do the work under the supervision of the school board's building committee.
