Out of the past: May 15

1995

CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. -- A lot of new traffic is downtown these days, but the influx of more than 2,000 visitors a day to this Bootheel city of 7,500 isn't creating traffic flow problems; "Everything is moving smoothly," says Don Lloyd, city economic developer, in reference to the traffic increase created by the opening of Aztar Casino aboard the City of Caruthersville riverboat.

After two years of changes and improvements, including extensive flood project work by the Army Corps of Engineers, the retail center at Bloomfield Road and South Kingshighway, which formerly house Lowell's and Silo, has reopened with a new name and new stores; LaCroix Center is home to Carpet Connections, Hancock Fabrics, Plaza Gift & Office Supplies, and Room Mates and Sign Master.

1970

Several hundred State College students gather on the lawn in front of Academic Hall to vocally protest U.S. involvement in Southeast Asia and the deaths of students at Kent State University; the students are orderly in their conduct and seem to be interested in doing no more than discussing the problems.

An area in Capaha Park is sealed off by police after the valve on a chlorine tank is broken off and fumes begin escaping; as city employees were preparing the municipal swimming pool for its summer opening, park superintendent Steve C. Propst tried to tighten a valve on a leaking tank that holds chlorine used in the pool, but the valve broke; Propst is given outpatient treatment at a hospital as a precaution against the fumes.