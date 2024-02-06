Out of the past: May 15

1993

The annual May worship service is conducted at 172-year-old Apple Creek Presbyterian Church near Pocahontas in the morning, with the Rev. Bill Bernauer, a supply pastor at Lutesville (Missouri) Presbyterian Church, preaching the sermon; this historic church no longer serves a congregation, but is maintained and kept active through the Apple Creek Memorial Association.

The Boyd Group of Las Vegas has pledged it will make a $37.5 million capital investment in Cape Girardeau, if voters approve riverboat gambling in the city next week; the company revealed its proposal for a riverfront development and floating casino at a news conference Friday.

1968

Workers tear down a wooden wall and move a walkway about five feet inward on Broadway in front of the new U.S. Courthouse and Federal Office Building, which representative architect Thomas E. Phillips says is about 75 percent complete; workers placed the walkway and wall in front of the site in March 1967, when construction began.

The Eugene Luhr Co. of Columbia, Illinois, has been awarded the contract to build the small-boat harbor at Trail of Tears State Park; the harbor, being financed jointly by the state and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, will be built at Moccasin Springs.