Out of the past: May 15

1992

Continued delays of the renovation of the municipal airport's terminal building, caused by the Federal Aviation Administration's dogmatic enforcement of its Disadvantaged Business Enterprise program, has frustrated airport users and tenants alike; the city is on the verge of rejecting all contractor bids and rebidding the project if the FAA doesn't award the construction contract soon.

Cape Girardeau police chief Howard "Butch" Boyd would like to add two detectives to the 10 the police department has, but the recession is doing its best to keep Boyd from getting them.

1967

The construction of Interstate 55 between Fruitland and Festus, Missouri, will take place in seven contracts scheduled to be awarded in 1969-1971, says Marvin J. Snider, chief engineer for the State Highway Department; he makes the announcement in an address at the Cape Girardeau Rotary Club's noon luncheon.

Recent severe thunderstorms, hail, rain and damaging winds have sent rivers and streams out of their banks, put a halt to farm activities and made many rural roads treacherous for motorists in the Bootheel of Missouri and in Southern Illinois.