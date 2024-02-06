Out of the past: May 15

Continued delays of the renovation of the municipal airport's terminal building, caused by the Federal Aviation Administration's dogmatic enforcement of its Disadvantaged Business Enterprise program, has frustrated airport users and tenants alike; the city is on the verge of rejecting all contractor bids and rebidding the project if the FAA doesn't award the construction contract soon.
Cape Girardeau police chief Howard "Butch" Boyd would like to add two detectives to the 10 the police department has, but the recession is doing its best to keep Boyd from getting them.
The construction of Interstate 55 between Fruitland and Festus, Missouri, will take place in seven contracts scheduled to be awarded in 1969-1971, says Marvin J. Snider, chief engineer for the State Highway Department; he makes the announcement in an address at the Cape Girardeau Rotary Club's noon luncheon.
Recent severe thunderstorms, hail, rain and damaging winds have sent rivers and streams out of their banks, put a halt to farm activities and made many rural roads treacherous for motorists in the Bootheel of Missouri and in Southern Illinois.
The Cape Girardeau County Selective Service Board, in an official report from the medical officers at Jefferson Barracks, is advised almost half of its first May contingent -- 18 men of 39 sent for induction -- were rejected for physical disabilities upon examination May 5. Many in the group previously had been deferred for slight medical defects, such as poor teeth or vision.
Sending of ordinary parcels to men in the military service outside the United States is halted by an order of the postal department; only articles of special benefit in the war -- such as protective clothing or a needed weapon -- may be forwarded.
Everything is ready for the coming of the delegates and visitors to the annual meeting of the public utilities companies of Missouri, who will arrive here Thursday evening, coming from St. Louis by steamboat. Trolley cars will take the visitors to Fairgrounds Park, where a feast of frog legs will be provided to them by the Commercial Club and served by the ladies of the Women's Civic Improvement Association.
It is predicted the Frisco likely will dump the last train load of dirt into the big hole east of the main track, between that track and the new sea wall, today. According to The Republican, "The hole east of the track no longer remains a hole. It was a hole and is now whole."
-- Sharon K. Sanders
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.