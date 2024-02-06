Out of the past: May 14

1949

Judge J. Henry Caruthers in Common Pleas Court yesterday overruled a motion to dismiss a suit brought against the Fox Theater Corp. for allegedly failing to follow the law with regard to placing theater seats in its two motion picture houses here, the Fox Broadway and the Orpheum; the suit alleges those theaters fail to maintain aisles along the outward ends of the rows of seats, either in the balconies or on the main floors, in violation of the statute; judgment in the amount of $5,000 a day for each daily performance in the last five years is asked; this would total over $18,000,000.

The initial phase of an extensive remodeling program on the old Park Theater building in the 200 block of Broadway, to be the new home of the Salvation Army, will be completed within three weeks, says Maj. Leonard Burridge; while local unit personnel will be elated when work is finished and they can move from the present Spanish Street location to the new quarters, there is still a big problem, that of raising $3,500 yet needed to pay for repairs and redecoration.

1924

The Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce is planning a series of projects, which they will present to city officials and seek cooperation to carry it out; included in the number of suggestions which the Chamber will make will be ones asking for more rigid observance of fire regulations, removal of unsightly and dangerous buildings on prominent streets, construction of sidewalks on all improved thoroughfares and general cleaning up of the city’s streets.

The Elks Building on Themis Street will be sold at public auction on June 6; the date is announced by local attorney Rush H. Limbaugh, who has been appointed special master by Judge John A. Snider in Common Pleas Court to handle the sale; the present indebtedness against the building, which for years has been Cape Girardeau’s leading community meeting place, totals about $25,000.

Southeast Missourian librarian Sharon Sanders compiles the information for the daily Out of the Past column. She also writes a blog called “From the Morgue” that showcases interesting historical stories from the newspaper. Check out her blog at semissourian.com/history.