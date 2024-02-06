Out of the past: May 14

1998

Withdrawal of a request for a special use permit to operate a proposed halfway house leaves the program "kind of dead in the water," the director of the Gibson Center says; Dick Decker, whose agency wants to operate the halfway house for the Missouri Division of Probation and Parole, says his agency won't have time to find another site and get it operational by the state's June 30 deadline; George Bockhorst Sr., George Bockhorst Jr. and Loy W. Welker had applied for a special use permit to allow the halfway house to operate at 20 S. Sprigg/625 Independence, but it was withdrawn because the property owners didn't have enough information on how much it would cost to renovate the building into a facility suitable for housing the inmates.

Larry Kitchen is sure glad he finally opened a piece of mail that he very nearly threw away; if not, the local umpire would never have discovered that he has been named Missouri Baseball Official of the Year; Kitchen, who has spent virtually his entire life in Cape Girardeau, is in his 30th year as an umpire.

1973

Between 500 and 600 visitors toured the new $2.5 million west wing of Southeast Hospital Saturday and Sunday afternoons following a dedication program at which Charles A. Hood, the board of trustees president, described the building as belonging to the people; the west wing was opened when Robert D. Harrison, former board president, cut a string of Pampers, symbolizing the obstetrical-maternity service of the addition.

Speaking at Southeast Missouri State University's 99th commencement exercises yesterday at Houck Field House, Sen. Thomas F. Eagleton, D-Missouri, told graduates "democracy is a somewhat fragile principle which is being severely tested today"; but he asked graduates to have confidence in the system of government because exposure of Watergate has proved the system works.