Out of the past: May 14

1997

VANDUSER, Mo. -- Fire Tuesday at a wood-treatment plant near here burned for five hours, sending a plume of thick black smoke into the air that was visible from 30 miles away; the smoke closed Route Z in Scott County for two hours, reduced the water pressure in Vanduser and destroyed a building where 15 people worked; by nightfall, the fire at Sikeston Creosoting was only smoldering, the black smoke reduced to white steam.

Cape Girardeau Regional Airport could get subsidies for six more scheduled airline flights each week; airport manager Bruce Loy tells the Cape Girardeau City Council and Airport Board Congress has passed a bill to increase the funding for the Essential Airline Service program.

1972

Opposition to United States military involvement in Vietnam -- and criticism of church members who remain indifferent to the war's death and destruction -- are heard at services in Christ Episcopal Church and other parishes throughout the Episcopal Diocese of Missouri; escalation of the war should be a "grave concern" to all Christians, says the Rt. Rev. George L. Cadigan of St. Louis, bishop, in a pastoral letter read by priests of the diocese.

WARRENSBURG, Mo. -- Mark Drury and Mike Payne, a pair of senior performers, ended their college playing days on the diamond here yesterday, and both had successful finishes; Drury, who has hammered the ball at a near .400 pace all season, ended at .395, with his last hit being a long home run which helped the State College Indians to a 2-0 decision over the Warrensburg; Payne, who turned in a no-hitter earlier in the year, ended the season with a three-hitter, which included six strikeouts and only one walk.