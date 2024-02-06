Out of the past: May 14

1995

The Mississippi River is still on the rise; it's expected to crest Tuesday evening at Cape Girardeau at 38 feet, 6 feet above flood stage; so far, no flooding has been reported in the city's low-lying area; but that may change if the severe thunderstorms weather forecasters are predicting cause flash floods overnight.

Cape Girardeau's city budget has doubled over the past four fiscal years to nearly $47 million; refinancing of bonds, capital improvement projects and the city's takeover of the water system are key reasons for the increase; city officials are putting the final touches on the proposed budget for fiscal 1996, and they won't disclose projected net expenses for the year beginning July 1 until the budget document goes to the City Council on Monday.

1970

New life is pumped into the Cape County Stroke Rehabilitation program; officials receive agreement from the County Court to underwrite $3,800 in funds to continue its operation through 1970; the action comes after discussion of a request presented by O.D. Niswonger, Dr. C.R. Talbert and Laymon Allgood, representing the program.

Members of Alpha Phi Omega, a service fraternity at State College, have volunteered to spend Saturday cleaning up Old Lorimier Cemetery, where vandalism has resulted in littering and destruction of tombstones; the cemetery has been the scene of massive vandalism during nighttime and weekend beer parties.