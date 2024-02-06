Out of the past: May 14

The Mississippi River is still on the rise; it's expected to crest Tuesday evening at Cape Girardeau at 38 feet, 6 feet above flood stage; so far, no flooding has been reported in the city's low-lying area; but that may change if the severe thunderstorms weather forecasters are predicting cause flash floods overnight.
Cape Girardeau's city budget has doubled over the past four fiscal years to nearly $47 million; refinancing of bonds, capital improvement projects and the city's takeover of the water system are key reasons for the increase; city officials are putting the final touches on the proposed budget for fiscal 1996, and they won't disclose projected net expenses for the year beginning July 1 until the budget document goes to the City Council on Monday.
New life is pumped into the Cape County Stroke Rehabilitation program; officials receive agreement from the County Court to underwrite $3,800 in funds to continue its operation through 1970; the action comes after discussion of a request presented by O.D. Niswonger, Dr. C.R. Talbert and Laymon Allgood, representing the program.
Members of Alpha Phi Omega, a service fraternity at State College, have volunteered to spend Saturday cleaning up Old Lorimier Cemetery, where vandalism has resulted in littering and destruction of tombstones; the cemetery has been the scene of massive vandalism during nighttime and weekend beer parties.
For the fourth time, Cape Girardeau residents, in a voluntary effort, strive for the town's war loan campaign goal, this time $72,000 in the Seventh War Loan; three times before, the community has attained its quota in one-day efforts.
After functioning for 67 years, the Lorimier Cemetery Association is to be dissolved; the association had charge of Old Lorimier Cemetery on North Fountain Street when it was formed in 1878, and later developed New Lorimier Cemetery on Caruthers Avenue, east of Fairmount Cemetery; late in 1944, the association deeded the entire New Lorimier plot to the city, which now has charge of lot sales and maintenance.
S.A. Kruse of the Teachers College goes to Bloomfield, Missouri, to speak at the high school commencement exercises; he is accompanied by W.E. Roller, violinist of the college, Wilhelmina Vieh and several students of the college orchestra -- Naomi Pott, Evelyn and Lucile Bahn, George Slocum, Milford Hall, Gordon Hill and Paul Nussbaum.
A telegram is received in the afternoon bringing the disappointing news that Ernestine Schumann-Heink is ill and cannot sing her concert scheduled for Monday; it is suggested by her agents the famed contralto postpone her engagement here until May 25.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
