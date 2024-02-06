Out of the past: May 14

1992

Southeast Missouri State University's administration is in a state of transition, with the university looking to fill three administrative posts: provost, vice president of student affairs and assistant to the president.

Although short of its initial goal, a committee established to preserve Old Lorimier Cemetery has raised enough money to erect a security fence around the Cape Girardeau landmark; the group has raised about $19,000 for the fence and is awaiting cost estimates for its chain-link portion; the committee already has quotes for the cost of the western board of the cemetery, which will be a six-foot, ornamental-iron fence.

1967

The presentation of the 37-member confirmation class at St. Paul Lutheran Church, the largest in the church's history, is taking place in two services this year; the first took place Friday evening, and the second will take place this evening at the church. They will be confirmed May 21.

The Rev. William T. Magill of Farmington, Missouri, who is serving as interim pastor of First Presbyterian Church for two months, preaches his first sermon here in the morning.