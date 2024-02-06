Out of the past: May 14

Southeast Missouri State University's administration is in a state of transition, with the university looking to fill three administrative posts: provost, vice president of student affairs and assistant to the president.
Although short of its initial goal, a committee established to preserve Old Lorimier Cemetery has raised enough money to erect a security fence around the Cape Girardeau landmark; the group has raised about $19,000 for the fence and is awaiting cost estimates for its chain-link portion; the committee already has quotes for the cost of the western board of the cemetery, which will be a six-foot, ornamental-iron fence.
The presentation of the 37-member confirmation class at St. Paul Lutheran Church, the largest in the church's history, is taking place in two services this year; the first took place Friday evening, and the second will take place this evening at the church. They will be confirmed May 21.
The Rev. William T. Magill of Farmington, Missouri, who is serving as interim pastor of First Presbyterian Church for two months, preaches his first sermon here in the morning.
Sweeping provisions of the general maximum price regulation, which will go into effect Monday in all retail stores throughout the country, were explained to 634 retail merchants and staff members from 34 Southeast Missouri communities last night at Central High School by W.B. Womack, assistant regional director, and Curtis McBroom, regional attorney, of the Office of Price Administration.
Cut from its original quota of 70 by last-minute deferments, a contingent of 61 selectees, with martial music ringing in their ears, departs in the morning from Jackson; it is the largest single group called into the Army from Cape Girardeau County through selective service.
The Rev. Frank Bemberg has resigned as pastor of the German Evangelical Church of Cape Girardeau and is packing his household goods preparatory to moving. According to Bemberg, the congregation asked the head of the diocese for a different minister.
Frank Neal and William Regenhardt of Cape Girardeau have written their parents from Chicago, advising them they are in naval training on the Great Lakes; the young men passed examinations for the yeoman class.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
