Out of the past: May 13

1997

Missouri Gov. Mel Carnahan yesterday accused lawmakers of being irresponsible in failing to pass a budget and ordered a special session on spending to finish the task; the session will begin at 6:30 p.m. Friday, a half hour after the 1997 regular session is scheduled to end.

TAMMS, Ill. -- Despite the insistence of about 35 people, the Tamms Board of Trustees last night refused to reconsider acceptance of a federal grant to hire up to three additional police officers; the board did agree unanimously, however, to hire another police officer at least on a part-time basis when money becomes available in the village budget.

1972

Authorities are investigating the cause and events leading to a fire which takes the lives of a young man and woman as it sweeps through an older frame house at 123 S. Pacific St. near daybreak; killed in the inferno are Vaughn L. Crain, 23, and Katherine Seibert, 28; two others escape what one fireman describes as "a roaring furnace."

Richard E. Cochran received Cape Girardeau Jaycees' top award during last night's annual Inaugural Ball at Holiday Inn, when he was presented the Key Man of the Year award; other major awards went to Walter Wildman, Spoke of the Year; Dennis Henson, Spark Plug of the Year, and Ron L. Gray, who received a special award for bringing five new members into the organization this year.