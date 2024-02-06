Out of the past: May 13

Missouri Gov. Mel Carnahan yesterday accused lawmakers of being irresponsible in failing to pass a budget and ordered a special session on spending to finish the task; the session will begin at 6:30 p.m. Friday, a half hour after the 1997 regular session is scheduled to end.
TAMMS, Ill. -- Despite the insistence of about 35 people, the Tamms Board of Trustees last night refused to reconsider acceptance of a federal grant to hire up to three additional police officers; the board did agree unanimously, however, to hire another police officer at least on a part-time basis when money becomes available in the village budget.
Authorities are investigating the cause and events leading to a fire which takes the lives of a young man and woman as it sweeps through an older frame house at 123 S. Pacific St. near daybreak; killed in the inferno are Vaughn L. Crain, 23, and Katherine Seibert, 28; two others escape what one fireman describes as "a roaring furnace."
Richard E. Cochran received Cape Girardeau Jaycees' top award during last night's annual Inaugural Ball at Holiday Inn, when he was presented the Key Man of the Year award; other major awards went to Walter Wildman, Spoke of the Year; Dennis Henson, Spark Plug of the Year, and Ron L. Gray, who received a special award for bringing five new members into the organization this year.
Affairs of three rural school districts, tangled with those of the Cape Girardeau as a result of the recent city annexation, have been cleared up somewhat as a result a last night's conference at Central High School of representatives of the four systems; Campster and Kage districts will continue as before, receiving the tax money paid within the district and assuming the obligations of supplying school training to the children; the Juden District, which has two buildings, will also continues as before for the year, but must find a building to house pupils attending Juden No. 2, since this structure was annexed by the city.
CHARLESTON, Mo. -- Fire destroys the American Theater, one of two movie houses here, at a loss estimated at $50,000; the theater, which had been redecorated only two years ago, was owned by O.W. McCutcheon of Blytheville, Arkansas, and was operated by Norman Speck.
The Anderson building on Good Hope Street, occupied by the Dreamland and Kinder's Drug store, became the property of J.A. Withers in a deal consummated yesterday, in which J.F. Anderson, owner of the building, acquired the Withers farm near Allenville, a 240-acre tract of land; the Anderson building is a three-story brick structure and one of the best on Good Hope; Anderson says he will likely rent out the farm, considered one of the best in that part of the county.
L.A. Vogt, manager of the Cape Girardeau Business College, announces the college has secured Iva Miller to teach in the bookkeeping department, beginning with the September term; Miller formerly taught here and has had several years of experience teaching in public schools; her large circle of friends are pleased to have her return.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
