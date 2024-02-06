Out of the past: May 13

BENTON, Mo. -- A huge pile of discarded tires near Benton has raised concern among Scott County officials; county commissioners have contacted the Department of Natural Resources office in Poplar Bluff, Missouri, to see what can be done about what they call an eyesore and potential health hazard; John Stephenson, owner of SEMO Waste Management on Highway 77, two miles east of Interstate 55, says he's trying to get rid of the waste tires by developing some markets and uses.
Pro Auto Center is in a kind of "no-man's land," located just southeast of the partially dismantled Good Hope Street bridge that spans Walker Branch and once linked Good Hope to Kingshighway; the cut-off bridge has hurt business at the auto repair shop; the bridge has been closed since late January.
While the decennial census figures released yesterday indicate continued growth in the overall population of Cape Girardeau, a recent school enumeration shows the number of residents aged 6-19 has dropped for the second consecutive year; the count, discussed by Hal B. Lehman, school business manager, at the Cape Girardeau Board of Education meeting Monday night, shows there are now 9,024 school-age residents in the city, a decrease of 157 from last year.
A solemn Mass in the evening at St. Vincent's College marks the 25th anniversary in the priesthood for the Rev. Clarence Bogetto; he con-celebrates the Mass with the Most Rev. William W. Baum, bishop of the Springfield-Cape Girardeau Diocese; Bogetto has been at the college here since 1967 and serves as spiritual director and teaches classes.
Mother's Day and the National Day of Prayer announced by President Harry Truman are observed at worship services at Centenary Methodist Church; the pastor, the Rev. John L. Taylor, speaks on the "The Higher Path."
"Uncrowned Queens" is the topic for a Mother's Day sermon delivered at the Church of the Nazarene in the morning by the pastor, the Rev. S. Frank Moss; other features of the service are tributes of honor paid gold star mothers and special songs dedicated to mothers.
J.H. Gehrs, head of the agriculture department of the Teachers Department, leaves in the afternoon for points in Ohio and Michigan, where he is being sent by Louis Houck to investigate the sugar industry, how sugar beets are grown and finally how the sugar is manufactured and refined; Houck is planning to institute the sugar industry in Southeast Missouri and to begin its cultivation.
B. Fisher of New York takes possession of the millinery and women's ready-to-wear store at 127 Main St., which he bought from Henry Tenzer; Tenzer will devote all his time to the hat factory and wholesale hat business he conducts on South Spanish Street.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.