Out of the past: May 13

1995

BENTON, Mo. -- A huge pile of discarded tires near Benton has raised concern among Scott County officials; county commissioners have contacted the Department of Natural Resources office in Poplar Bluff, Missouri, to see what can be done about what they call an eyesore and potential health hazard; John Stephenson, owner of SEMO Waste Management on Highway 77, two miles east of Interstate 55, says he's trying to get rid of the waste tires by developing some markets and uses.

Pro Auto Center is in a kind of "no-man's land," located just southeast of the partially dismantled Good Hope Street bridge that spans Walker Branch and once linked Good Hope to Kingshighway; the cut-off bridge has hurt business at the auto repair shop; the bridge has been closed since late January.

1970

While the decennial census figures released yesterday indicate continued growth in the overall population of Cape Girardeau, a recent school enumeration shows the number of residents aged 6-19 has dropped for the second consecutive year; the count, discussed by Hal B. Lehman, school business manager, at the Cape Girardeau Board of Education meeting Monday night, shows there are now 9,024 school-age residents in the city, a decrease of 157 from last year.

A solemn Mass in the evening at St. Vincent's College marks the 25th anniversary in the priesthood for the Rev. Clarence Bogetto; he con-celebrates the Mass with the Most Rev. William W. Baum, bishop of the Springfield-Cape Girardeau Diocese; Bogetto has been at the college here since 1967 and serves as spiritual director and teaches classes.