Out of the past: May 13

Drury Development Corp. is moving forward with plans to build a five-story, 118-room Drury Inn at the southwest corner of Interstate 55 and Route K; the proposed Drury Inn will be built north of the Cape Budget Inn.
Southeast Missouri State University student Melissa Compton dies in a St. Louis hospital, only hours after receiving the diploma she so desperately wanted; the 22-year-old Eureka, Missouri, woman, who majored in elementary education, dies at Barnes Hospital, her life cut short by a brain tumor diagnosed only a few weeks ago.
Cape Girardeau County Republicans gathered at Jackson on Saturday for the county convention and elected 18 delegates and alternates to attend district and state conventions; most of the meeting was devoted to remarks by chairman Gary Rust and various political candidates of the county.
NEW MADRID, Mo. -- Another industrial facility is expected to be built as an ultimate part of the Noranda Manufacturing Ltd.complex in the industrial park here, it is announced; Noranda intends to construct a small aluminum wire and rod plant on the site.
The order given Wednesday in St. Louis by William H. Bryan, state rationing officer for the eastern Missouri Office of Price Administration, limiting the amount of sugar for canning purposes to 10 pounds per person appears to be applicable for the time being to St. Louis only; no such order has been directed to the Cape Girardeau County War Price and Rationing Board.
A flight instructor and an aviation cadet are injured late in the day, when their Army training plane from Harris Field crashes into a clump of trees on the Henry Lamb farm, a few miles east of the Mississippi River in Illmo; the injured, Everett F. Dane, 41, the instructor, and Cadet Charles W. Ellison, 24, are rescued from the wrecked plane by Lamb, who is nearby when the crash occurs.
The Missourian receives a report from Delta that the south bank of the diversion channel, which holds the water from the hill country from sweeping through the bed of the old Whitewater River, broke at a point east of Allenville at 9 this morning; according to the report, the water rushed through the gap and soon flooded a great area of the country; it is said many cattle were being fed in this district, and reports are many have been lost.
Students and teachers in the Cape Girardeau Business College honor several former students who are now in the Army, as they leave for their camps on returns from short furloughs spent here; among those leaving are E.H. Latimer, Maple Joyce, Carroll Knox and Theodore Umbeck.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
