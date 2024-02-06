Out of the past: May 13

1993

Drury Development Corp. is moving forward with plans to build a five-story, 118-room Drury Inn at the southwest corner of Interstate 55 and Route K; the proposed Drury Inn will be built north of the Cape Budget Inn.

Southeast Missouri State University student Melissa Compton dies in a St. Louis hospital, only hours after receiving the diploma she so desperately wanted; the 22-year-old Eureka, Missouri, woman, who majored in elementary education, dies at Barnes Hospital, her life cut short by a brain tumor diagnosed only a few weeks ago.

1968

Cape Girardeau County Republicans gathered at Jackson on Saturday for the county convention and elected 18 delegates and alternates to attend district and state conventions; most of the meeting was devoted to remarks by chairman Gary Rust and various political candidates of the county.

NEW MADRID, Mo. -- Another industrial facility is expected to be built as an ultimate part of the Noranda Manufacturing Ltd.complex in the industrial park here, it is announced; Noranda intends to construct a small aluminum wire and rod plant on the site.