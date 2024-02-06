Out of the past: May 13

Plans are underway to implement annual membership dues to help fund alumni services at Southeast Missouri State University, with a view toward eventually making the operation self-supporting; the university's alumni council endorsed the concept at its March meeting.
The Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce membership is over the 1,100 mark following a one-day recruitment blitz yesterday that resulted in at least 64 new members; the goal for the membership drive had been 60.
State Rep. Marvin E. Proffer of Jackson says efforts are being made to get the $160,000 appropriation for a marina in Trail of Tears State Park reinstated in the appropriations bill; the park has been approved for a $50,000 appropriation for new camping areas and another $50,000 for sanitary facilities and a home for an assistant superintendent.
The city of Cape Girardeau has purchased a 1952 model fire truck from the Atomic Energy Plant near Paducah, Kentucky, to be used at the municipal airport here; the Howe pumper has an auxiliary tank holding 750 gallons of water and has four-wheel drive; it will be modified with turret-mounted equipment for foam-type fire fighting.
OLD APPLETON, Mo. -- Gene Kent Lane, 5, noticed a fruit jar in the dirt where his father, Howard Lane, was plowing at the family farm in the Schalls community of Perry County, Missouri; an investigation showed the jar was stuffed with $1,100 worth of gold coins; the coins will be shipped to the Federal Reserve Bank to be exchanged for bank notes, probably at par value; possession of gold is not legally permitted.
Margaret Cobb, the Missouri state budget director, is here conferring with President W.W. Parker of the Teachers College; she wants to get a first-hand picture of the budget needs of state institutions.
Webster Groves, Missouri, won the 12th annual Southeast Missouri High School meet at Fairground Park yesterday in a walkaway, with a total of 59 points; Charleston, Missouri, was a distant second with 29 points.
Barrett Whitelaw, son of Rodney G. Whitelaw of Cape Girardeau, who has been residing in St. Louis the past three years, has enlisted in the engineer corps of the Army and is now stationed in a camp for the Second Engineer Reserve Regiment on the Mississippi River; at the camp, steamboats are being used to quarter the men, as the war department is unable to provide tents.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.