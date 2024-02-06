Out of the past: May 13

1992

Plans are underway to implement annual membership dues to help fund alumni services at Southeast Missouri State University, with a view toward eventually making the operation self-supporting; the university's alumni council endorsed the concept at its March meeting.

The Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce membership is over the 1,100 mark following a one-day recruitment blitz yesterday that resulted in at least 64 new members; the goal for the membership drive had been 60.

1967

State Rep. Marvin E. Proffer of Jackson says efforts are being made to get the $160,000 appropriation for a marina in Trail of Tears State Park reinstated in the appropriations bill; the park has been approved for a $50,000 appropriation for new camping areas and another $50,000 for sanitary facilities and a home for an assistant superintendent.

The city of Cape Girardeau has purchased a 1952 model fire truck from the Atomic Energy Plant near Paducah, Kentucky, to be used at the municipal airport here; the Howe pumper has an auxiliary tank holding 750 gallons of water and has four-wheel drive; it will be modified with turret-mounted equipment for foam-type fire fighting.