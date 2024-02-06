Out of the past: May 12

1949

The Jackson Board of Education has filled some vacancies on the faculty; Arthur Strobel, a former resident of Advance and a World War II veteran, was named teacher of science in the high school; Pauline Brommer, who taught music four years in Boonville, will be second grade teacher and elementary music teacher; and Eleanor Vogel will be librarian; two vacancies still exist, an eighth grade physical education teacher and an English-guidance teacher in the high school.

A parade of dance bands, all donating their services without charge, will play at a dance for the benefit of the welfare fund of the Coffee Drinkers Friendship Club at the Arena Building tonight; there will be 45 minutes of dance music by each band; bands participating are Champ Gilliland’s Orchestra, Martin Johnston’s Orchestra, Herb Suedekum’s Orchestra, Pete and His Streamliners and the Southern Playboys, the latter being a hillbilly band.

1924

A new plan for the endowment of the Will Mayfield College at Marble Hill by the graduating class each year was inaugurated by the 1924 class in an announcement made at graduation exercises there Friday night; Garland Fronabarger, president of the class, announced the class had taken out a 20-year pay insurance policy on Ruth Clinkenbeard, 18, of Whitewater, the youngest member of the class, in which the college is named as the beneficiary; the policy will cost each of the nine members of the class $5 per year for the next 20 years, and at the end of that time the college, as beneficiary, may draw out the policy under an endowment feature; if future graduating classes do the same, it will provide the college a steady stream of income.

The fund for the series of band concerts to be given in the park by the Cape Girardeau Community Band this summer is growing; since last report, nine residents have volunteered to give, the first being Mrs. Ollie Kopper; the fund stands at $109.50.

