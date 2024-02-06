Out of the past: May 12

1998

Telephone giant SBC Communications Inc. will purchase Baby Bell rival Ameritech Corp. for $57 billion in a stock-swap deal to be the second-largest merger in corporate history; the deal, announced yesterday, would create a powerhouse communications company with operations in nearly every region of the country.

The city might consider operating the restaurant at Cape Girardeau Regional Airport if efforts to attract a private operator are unsuccessful; getting a new restaurant in the airport is one of the Airport Advisory Board's top priorities for the 1998-99 fiscal year, board members say, adding a restaurant would help increase traffic at the airport; Mayor Al Spradling III and airport manager Bruce Loy agree that the restaurant is important enough for continued growth at the airport that the city should manage it until an outside firm can be found.

1973

Another effort to oust three-term 10th District Rep. Bill D. Burlison is underway, this one starting well in advance of the 1974 elections; a prominent Bootheel lawyer, Arthur T. Stephenson of Caruthersville, a Democrat, is the newest entry in the low-key campaign against the Democratic congressman from Cape Girardeau.

An end to flood conditions along the Missouri and Mississippi rivers finally is in sight, but it will be several weeks before flood victims can return to normal living; the Mississippi is climbing toward its fourth crest -- 42.5 feet on Monday -- before falling back to more realistic levels that haven't existed here since early in March.