Out of the past: May 12

Telephone giant SBC Communications Inc. will purchase Baby Bell rival Ameritech Corp. for $57 billion in a stock-swap deal to be the second-largest merger in corporate history; the deal, announced yesterday, would create a powerhouse communications company with operations in nearly every region of the country.
The city might consider operating the restaurant at Cape Girardeau Regional Airport if efforts to attract a private operator are unsuccessful; getting a new restaurant in the airport is one of the Airport Advisory Board's top priorities for the 1998-99 fiscal year, board members say, adding a restaurant would help increase traffic at the airport; Mayor Al Spradling III and airport manager Bruce Loy agree that the restaurant is important enough for continued growth at the airport that the city should manage it until an outside firm can be found.
Another effort to oust three-term 10th District Rep. Bill D. Burlison is underway, this one starting well in advance of the 1974 elections; a prominent Bootheel lawyer, Arthur T. Stephenson of Caruthersville, a Democrat, is the newest entry in the low-key campaign against the Democratic congressman from Cape Girardeau.
An end to flood conditions along the Missouri and Mississippi rivers finally is in sight, but it will be several weeks before flood victims can return to normal living; the Mississippi is climbing toward its fourth crest -- 42.5 feet on Monday -- before falling back to more realistic levels that haven't existed here since early in March.
A declaration of war on rats in Cape Girardeau was made last night at a meeting of the Jaycees, city officials and representatives of local civic organizations, opening a three-week, citywide rat control program; the effort will include a citywide cleanup program set for May 26 and 27.
The multi-thousand dollar development of Cape Girardeau Municipal Airport this summer awaits only two developments: Final approval of the engineer's report and master plan by the Civil Aeronautics Administration and advertising for bids and letting of the contract; work contemplated includes extension of the northeast-southwest runway 2,000 feet, grading a 2,500-foot-by-500-foot northwest-southeast landing strip, construction of an entrance road and auto parking area, construction of fencing and airport markers, and installation of field lighting and electrical control equipment, if funds are available.
Heroically attempting to continue his argument in an Inter-Teachers College triangle debate held at the college auditorium here last night, John Noble, a Springfield, Missouri, representative, collapsed from an overheated condition resulting from a high temperature and excessive humidity existing on the rostrum; the young man recovered within a few moments, however, and continued his speech coatless, helping his colleagues win a unanimous victory over the teams from Cape State and Kirksville, Missouri.
The Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce has formed a committee to make an effort to aid the city in solving the ferryboat problem; several members say there is a general demand for more extensive service and a rearrangement of tolls; committeemen are A.E. Zoelsmann, chairman of the chamber's transportation committee, and Will Hirsch and Louis Clark.
