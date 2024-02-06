Out of the past: May 12

1996

The officers of the Grand Lodge of Ancient Free and Accepted Masons of Missouri lay the cornerstone for the new Hobbs Chapel United Methodist Church at an afternoon ceremony conducted by Deputy Grand Master Donald E. Scott, who is assisted by 10 or more officers; the church is at 3024 State Highway 177.

Praise Song performs at two morning services at First Baptist Church, 212 S. High in Jackson; the contemporary Christian vocal music ensemble is from Hannibal-LaGrange College at Hannibal, Missouri; the group travels throughout the Midwest and averages 35 concerts a year.

1971

The Jackson Board of Education last night discussed the placement of the new elementary school on its lot, as well as the future location of the school flagpole; the original thinking was that the school would face West Lane; that is, the longer dimension of the building would be along that street; however, Supt. Frank A. Wiley reported there would be considerable savings in earth movement and foundation costs if the building were to face Oak Street; because the structure has no real front, having three main entrances and a loading dock, the board decided to authorize placement of the building on the site so that the long dimension faces Oak.

CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. -- Pemiscot County voters yesterday elected Thad Shelly, a Hayti, Missouri, farmer, the new county sheriff; he pledges to "quell the lawbreakers" in the county; Shelly defeated Hazel Orton, the wife of ousted Sheriff Clyde Orton, for the position.