Out of the past: May 12

The officers of the Grand Lodge of Ancient Free and Accepted Masons of Missouri lay the cornerstone for the new Hobbs Chapel United Methodist Church at an afternoon ceremony conducted by Deputy Grand Master Donald E. Scott, who is assisted by 10 or more officers; the church is at 3024 State Highway 177.
Praise Song performs at two morning services at First Baptist Church, 212 S. High in Jackson; the contemporary Christian vocal music ensemble is from Hannibal-LaGrange College at Hannibal, Missouri; the group travels throughout the Midwest and averages 35 concerts a year.
The Jackson Board of Education last night discussed the placement of the new elementary school on its lot, as well as the future location of the school flagpole; the original thinking was that the school would face West Lane; that is, the longer dimension of the building would be along that street; however, Supt. Frank A. Wiley reported there would be considerable savings in earth movement and foundation costs if the building were to face Oak Street; because the structure has no real front, having three main entrances and a loading dock, the board decided to authorize placement of the building on the site so that the long dimension faces Oak.
CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. -- Pemiscot County voters yesterday elected Thad Shelly, a Hayti, Missouri, farmer, the new county sheriff; he pledges to "quell the lawbreakers" in the county; Shelly defeated Hazel Orton, the wife of ousted Sheriff Clyde Orton, for the position.
Construction work has started on a new tabernacle building for the Church of the Nazarene at the northwest corner of Park Avenue and William Street; the building, 36 feet wide and 60 feet long, will have open sides, and plans are to conduct services there throughout the summer.
Dean S.D. Aubuchon delivers the sermon in the morning at First Baptist Church in the absence of the pastor, the Rev. H.H. McGinty, who has gone to Miami, Florida, to attend the Southern Baptist Convention; the Rev. R.J. West, former Army chaplain, preaches at the evening service.
Orren Wilson files suit in circuit court in Jackson contesting the will of the late Dr. Robert F. Wichterich, in which the entire estate of $30,000 was left to his niece, Edith Kammer; the suit is brought in the name of John H. Wichterich, a brother of the deceased, who wishes to share in the estate with his sister, Katie Wichterich Kammer; the niece makes her home with her widowed mother, and it is said she was made the sole benefactor under the will in order to relieve her mother, an invalid, of the worries of administering the estate.
The steamer G.W. Hill is expected to arrive here in the late afternoon to make an excursion trip tonight under the auspices of the American Legion; music will be provided by Hill's Twentieth Century Jazz Orchestra, and admission is 75 cents.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
