Out of the past: May 12

1995

Cape Girardeau Municipal Court isn't the moneymaker it used to be; revenue declined significantly this fiscal year and will likely finish the year about $116,000 behind last year's total; city officials, including Municipal Judge Edward Calvin, blame the revenue slide on police writing fewer traffic tickets.

CHAFFEE, Mo. -- Former Mayor Robert H. Capshaw, 76, of Chaffee dies at a Cape Girardeau hospital; Capshaw was widely known in Southeast Missouri, having served as Chaffee's mayor from 1971 to 1987; he had previously served as a city council member and was involved in area community organizations for many years.

1970

Cape Girardeau has a population of 31,969; this is the preliminary 1970 census figure released by Byron C. Mercer of Cape Girardeau, district census manager; the 1970 total is 6,122 larger than the count made in 1960.

State chairman of the Agricultural Stabilization and Conservation Committee, USDA, John Hutchison tells Jackson Rotarians and farmer guests that a lack of communication is making it harder for both rural and urban problems to be solved; agriculture, he says, is the basis of society, and its problems must be solved in order for other major problems to be solved; the occasion is the Rotary Club Rural-Urban Banquet at Hanover Lutheran Church.