Out of the past: May 12

The Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce membership drive is over the 1,100 mark again following a one-day recruitment blitz Tuesday that resulted in at least 78 new members; the new figure leaves Cape Girardeau fourth on the Missouri Chambers of Commerce list behind North Kansas City, St. Louis and Springfield.
The board of directors of the Cape Girardeau Area Industrial Recruitment Association has given final approval to a contract with its new executive director; the one-year contract with D. Mitch Robinson of Henderson, Kentucky, calls for an annual salary of $43,500.
Gloria Cumbee of Poplar Bluff, Missouri, a senior at State College, is among seven members of the Baptist Student Union at the college who are receiving appointments for summer service both in this country and abroad; Cumbee will depart for Ghana, Africa, upon her graduation; she will serve there for two years as a journeyman missionary under the auspices of the Foreign Mission Boards of the Southern Baptist Conference.
Nearly 400 persons are expected to attend the annual Cape Girardeau Brotherhood dinner meeting Thursday night, with Jerry Stovall, defensive backfield star for the St. Louis Cardinal football team, as guest speaker; Stovall is the president of the Branch Rickey Chapter of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.
Pete Sole of Danville, Illinois, has come to Cape Girardeau to succeed Henry R. DeTournay as manager of the Cape Transit Co., the city bus line; DeTournay is to go into the Army early in July, having passed a pre-induction examination.
The Cape Girardeau and Caruthersville, Missouri, members of the State Guard who have been on patrol duty in Scott County were sent home Tuesday, where they will remain on stand by; other guard members were called in from companies at Poplar Bluff and Doniphan, Missouri.
As the baccalaureate sermon is preached at Cape Girardeau Central High School in the morning, a number of churches arrange their worship services so they can participate; preaching the baccalaureate sermon is the Rev. W.L. Halberstadt of Centenary Methodist Church.
Railroad traffic is in a muddle in Southeast Missouri, nearly every line being more or less damaged by the floods of the last several days; Frisco trains are being held up by the washing out of a bridge just south of the Cape Girardeau switch yards.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
