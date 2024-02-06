Out of the past: May 12

The Cape Girardeau Board of Education yesterday approved a salary increase for teachers and administrators; new board member Kathy Swan abstained from the vote, saying, "I have difficulty with the package because of the financial crisis we've been through."
A convicted burglar is acquitted while serving as his own attorney in a separate burglary and assault case that marks the first use of DNA analysis in Cape Girardeau County Circuit Court. The acquittal by a jury comes in spite of testimony by experts that only one chance of 645,000 existed that the defendant wasn't the offender.
SAN FRANCISCO -- Thomas S. Messer Jr., 17, representing College High School, wins three major awards at the International Science Fair, the most recognition to come to a Southeast Missouri Regional Science Fair winner in all the 10 years it has sent a finalist to this exposition.
With two high-rise dormitories at State College expected to be occupied during the summer semester, work has begun on two additional dorms to be identical in design to those nearing completion. The four, 12-story dormitories will stand in the former "Home of the Birds," and when completed, the entire complex will house 1,552 students.
By unanimous vote, Ruth Kelso Renfrow of University City, Missouri, formerly of Cape Girardeau, is nominated for the presidency of the Missouri Federation of Women's Clubs. The final ballot will be taken tomorrow afternoon, as the federation's convention continues here.
Wool, clipped off the 35 head of sheep at the city park on U.S. 61, is sold for $80.62, which will go into the city-park fund. The wool weighed over 200 pounds, and part of it was choice enough to bring 44 cents a pound.
A big crowd turns out to see the high-school lads do their athletic stunts in the 12th annual Southeast Missouri Athletic meet at the Normal School. The girls from all points in Southeast Missouri are never prettier than this year.
BENTON, Mo. -- The Scott County Court has called an election for June 9 to decide whether to bond the county for $800,000, the money to be used to improve the county's roads and bridges.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
