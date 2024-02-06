Out of the past: May 12

1992

The Cape Girardeau Board of Education yesterday approved a salary increase for teachers and administrators; new board member Kathy Swan abstained from the vote, saying, "I have difficulty with the package because of the financial crisis we've been through."

A convicted burglar is acquitted while serving as his own attorney in a separate burglary and assault case that marks the first use of DNA analysis in Cape Girardeau County Circuit Court. The acquittal by a jury comes in spite of testimony by experts that only one chance of 645,000 existed that the defendant wasn't the offender.

1967

SAN FRANCISCO -- Thomas S. Messer Jr., 17, representing College High School, wins three major awards at the International Science Fair, the most recognition to come to a Southeast Missouri Regional Science Fair winner in all the 10 years it has sent a finalist to this exposition.

With two high-rise dormitories at State College expected to be occupied during the summer semester, work has begun on two additional dorms to be identical in design to those nearing completion. The four, 12-story dormitories will stand in the former "Home of the Birds," and when completed, the entire complex will house 1,552 students.