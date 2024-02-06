Out of the past: May 11

1998

Craig Scheer is just one step away from the majors -- Major League Soccer, that is; Scheer, a 1994 graduate of Cape Girardeau Central High School, is currently a midfielder with the A-League Hershey (Pennsylvania) Wildcats, the top minor league affiliate for the MLS Kansas City Wizards.

Old, new and future Cape Girardeau Central High School alumni are on hand to see the first school flag raised and flown over the school; Board of Education members, administrators, faculty and elementary school students join Central graduates from the 1950s through 1990s to watch the flag raising, which takes place during an all-school assembly on the front lawn; the program is sponsored by the Renaissance Club, a student organization that recognizes excellence in academics and athletics and advocates school pride.

1973

A bizarre hailstorm pelted Cape Girardeau yesterday afternoon, shattering some windows and punching holes in a few roofs, but damage doesn't appear to be extensive; the violent storm struck around 3:45 p.m. and lasted nearly 30 minutes, flooding numerous city streets and snarling traffic.

Three Cape Girardeau County banks -- Farmers & Merchants and Cape State Bank in Cape Girardeau and Cape County Savings Bank in Jackson -- have filed objections to a proposed fourth bank here and will argue their reasons at a hearing in Jefferson City on May 24-25; William R. Kostman, Missouri commissioner of finance, approved a charter for Mark Twain Cape Girardeau Bank on April 12.