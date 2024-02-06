All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
RecordsMay 11, 2022
Out of the past: May 11
Dawn Wells finally made it off that island and headed to Cape Girardeau; Wells, best known as Mary Ann on "Gilligan's Island," highlighted Southeast Hospital's Senior Fun Fest yesterday at the Show Me Center. Mother's Day weekend is marked by the return of paddle-wheelers to downtown Cape Girardeau; the Mississippi Queen was here yesterday morning, and the Delta Queen is here today; providing musical entertainment is Jerry Ford and his band...

1997

Dawn Wells finally made it off that island and headed to Cape Girardeau; Wells, best known as Mary Ann on "Gilligan's Island," highlighted Southeast Hospital's Senior Fun Fest yesterday at the Show Me Center.

Mother's Day weekend is marked by the return of paddle-wheelers to downtown Cape Girardeau; the Mississippi Queen was here yesterday morning, and the Delta Queen is here today; providing musical entertainment is Jerry Ford and his band.

1972

A group of approximately 250 State College students stage a candlelight march in a peaceful protest against the escalation of the war in Vietnam.
A group of approximately 250 State College students stage a candlelight march in a peaceful protest against the escalation of the war in Vietnam.Southeast Missourian archive

A group of about 250 college students, plus a few faculty members, stage a candlelight march in the evening in a peaceful protest against the escalation of the war in Vietnam; the march begins at Kent Library and ends at the intramural athletic field near the Towers Complex and the Education-Psychology Building, where a peace rally takes place.

Jackson School District officials learned Wednesday the remaining brick for the new elementary school should be available to the contractor by June 1; this means the new structure can be occupied about Oct. 1; two weeks ago, it was reported there might be a five-month delay in getting the brick, which would have delayed occupancy to about December.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

1947

With members from each of the 14 churches in the district present, more than 2,000 persons attend the centennial celebration of the Missouri Synod by the Cape Girardeau County Circuit of Lutheran Churches at Houck Field Stadium in the afternoon; giving the principal address is Dr. J.W. Behnken of Chicago, president of the Missouri Synod.

The State College Indians, paced by David Radcliff, Herbert Upton and Lee Reid, won the 20th annual MIAA Conference track and field carnival yesterday in Houck Field Stadium with 94 1/2 points, or one-half point less than the score they won by last year; the victory was the Indians' 10th conference victory in a row.

1922

Work has started on a new program to make Kingshighway from Cape Girardeau to St. Louis safe and smooth in either wet or dry weather, and by June 1 motorists will find this old highway the ideal route to travel; at a meeting of the county courts of Cape Girardeau, Perry and Ste. Genevieve counties yesterday, each body pledged to see that first consideration is given Kingshighway in order to stop the practice of motorists driving through Illinois from one point in Missouri to another.

Now that floodwaters have subsided, landowners and farmers in the south part of Cape Girardeau are taking stock; it is estimated 3,035 acres were inundated between the Rock Levee Road and Dutchtown; the largest losers in terms of acreage damaged were Ed Cuskaden, 500 acres; John Jobe, 300; Charles G. Juden, 278; J.F. Van Gundy, 250, and Dr. H.L. Cunningham, 230.

-- Sharon K. Sanders

Story Tags
Out of the Past
Advertisement
Related
RecordsSep. 29
Fugitive in Kennett arson case surrenders to police
RecordsSep. 27
Cape shooting suspect held on no-bond warrant
RecordsSep. 27
Police report 9-28-24
RecordsSep. 27
Fire report 9-28-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

Check out our AI Policy. For story submissions, click here. If you have corrections or notes, use this link. Comments are coming soon with our new platform.

Related
Road work: SB I-55 in Scott County reduced for pavement repairs
RecordsSep. 27
Road work: SB I-55 in Scott County reduced for pavement repairs
Road work: Route O in Scott County reduced for bridge work
RecordsSep. 27
Road work: Route O in Scott County reduced for bridge work
Fire report 9-27-24
RecordsSep. 26
Fire report 9-27-24
Police report 9-27-24
RecordsSep. 26
Police report 9-27-24
Police report 9-26-24
RecordsSep. 25
Police report 9-26-24
Fire report 9-26-24
RecordsSep. 25
Fire report 9-26-24
Fire report 9-25-24
RecordsSep. 24
Fire report 9-25-24
Out of the past: Sept. 25
RecordsSep. 24
Out of the past: Sept. 25
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy