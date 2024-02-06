Out of the past: May 11

Dawn Wells finally made it off that island and headed to Cape Girardeau; Wells, best known as Mary Ann on "Gilligan's Island," highlighted Southeast Hospital's Senior Fun Fest yesterday at the Show Me Center.
Mother's Day weekend is marked by the return of paddle-wheelers to downtown Cape Girardeau; the Mississippi Queen was here yesterday morning, and the Delta Queen is here today; providing musical entertainment is Jerry Ford and his band.
A group of about 250 college students, plus a few faculty members, stage a candlelight march in the evening in a peaceful protest against the escalation of the war in Vietnam; the march begins at Kent Library and ends at the intramural athletic field near the Towers Complex and the Education-Psychology Building, where a peace rally takes place.
Jackson School District officials learned Wednesday the remaining brick for the new elementary school should be available to the contractor by June 1; this means the new structure can be occupied about Oct. 1; two weeks ago, it was reported there might be a five-month delay in getting the brick, which would have delayed occupancy to about December.
With members from each of the 14 churches in the district present, more than 2,000 persons attend the centennial celebration of the Missouri Synod by the Cape Girardeau County Circuit of Lutheran Churches at Houck Field Stadium in the afternoon; giving the principal address is Dr. J.W. Behnken of Chicago, president of the Missouri Synod.
The State College Indians, paced by David Radcliff, Herbert Upton and Lee Reid, won the 20th annual MIAA Conference track and field carnival yesterday in Houck Field Stadium with 94 1/2 points, or one-half point less than the score they won by last year; the victory was the Indians' 10th conference victory in a row.
Work has started on a new program to make Kingshighway from Cape Girardeau to St. Louis safe and smooth in either wet or dry weather, and by June 1 motorists will find this old highway the ideal route to travel; at a meeting of the county courts of Cape Girardeau, Perry and Ste. Genevieve counties yesterday, each body pledged to see that first consideration is given Kingshighway in order to stop the practice of motorists driving through Illinois from one point in Missouri to another.
Now that floodwaters have subsided, landowners and farmers in the south part of Cape Girardeau are taking stock; it is estimated 3,035 acres were inundated between the Rock Levee Road and Dutchtown; the largest losers in terms of acreage damaged were Ed Cuskaden, 500 acres; John Jobe, 300; Charles G. Juden, 278; J.F. Van Gundy, 250, and Dr. H.L. Cunningham, 230.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
