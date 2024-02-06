Out of the past: May 11

1997

Dawn Wells finally made it off that island and headed to Cape Girardeau; Wells, best known as Mary Ann on "Gilligan's Island," highlighted Southeast Hospital's Senior Fun Fest yesterday at the Show Me Center.

Mother's Day weekend is marked by the return of paddle-wheelers to downtown Cape Girardeau; the Mississippi Queen was here yesterday morning, and the Delta Queen is here today; providing musical entertainment is Jerry Ford and his band.

1972

A group of approximately 250 State College students stage a candlelight march in a peaceful protest against the escalation of the war in Vietnam. Southeast Missourian archive

A group of about 250 college students, plus a few faculty members, stage a candlelight march in the evening in a peaceful protest against the escalation of the war in Vietnam; the march begins at Kent Library and ends at the intramural athletic field near the Towers Complex and the Education-Psychology Building, where a peace rally takes place.

Jackson School District officials learned Wednesday the remaining brick for the new elementary school should be available to the contractor by June 1; this means the new structure can be occupied about Oct. 1; two weeks ago, it was reported there might be a five-month delay in getting the brick, which would have delayed occupancy to about December.