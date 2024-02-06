Out of the past: May 11

1995

Cape Girardeau's revenue from property taxes has nearly doubled over the past 10 years because of levy hikes and an ever-growing assessed valuation; property taxes brought in $685,000 in 1985-86; in 1993-94, they brought in $1.25 million; this fiscal year, property taxes will generate an estimated $1.3 million, a 6% increase.

G. Keith Deimund, a developer and retired Cape Girardeau dentist, bought a piece of local history yesterday as he closed the deal on the old Kage School; Deimund wants to preserve the 30-by-50-foot, one-room school, completed in 1880.

1970

Rainfall over the weekend caused some flooding in the eastern part of Cape Girardeau County, lightning destroyed a barn at Delta, and high winds raised fear of damage, but little was reported; most of the rain came in several hard showers Saturday night and Sunday morning that dumped 1 to 2 inches of rain generally, and as much as 3 inches in scattered spots.

An impressive naturalization ceremony is conducted in the afternoon in Federal District Court, with Judge Roy W. Harper presiding; becoming citizens of the United States are Elisabeth B. Martin and Hermine Wachter, both of Jackson and both natives of Germany, and Dorothy A. Adams of St. Marys, Missouri, a native of England.