Out of the past: May 11

1992

It's no surprise the Navy Blue Angels Flight Demonstration Squadron was a big hit with spectators at Cape Aviation Days, but several of the 25,000 to 30,000 people attending the show yesterday said they also were impressed with a Stealth Fighter fly-by, hot-air balloon races and the aerial acrobatics of the Peterson-Krier Airshow.

The popularity of amphitheaters since last summer has left the Show Me Center and other indoor venues with little to choose from in the way of contemporary bands and musicians; center director David Ross said a multitude of amphitheaters have opened across the country, altering touring schedules and limiting the bands available for indoor centers.

1967

Pledges totaling $60,281 have been solicited to date by the general gifts division of the new Saint Francis Hospital fundraising campaign. The figure brings the overall campaign pledges to $757,082, which is $242,918 short of the $1 million needed to build the new facility.

After three years of what must have seemed like unsurmountable stumbling blocks to city officials, work on the new runway at the Cape Girardeau Municipal Airport began Tuesday. As the condition of the ground reached a workable state, large earth-moving machines of the Gammon, Barter and Zeller Construction Co. of Keokuk, Iowa, were put into operation at the extreme west end of the project.