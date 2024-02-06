Out of the past: May 10

1993

Cape Girardeau Central High School student leaders have requested a joint meeting with the school board to discuss the renovation of the aging high school auditorium; the Student Senate wants the district's help in financing the refurbishing and replacing of the auditorium seating.

Cape Girardeau police officers Ken Rinehart and J.R. Davis recently returned from a two-week motorcycle police training seminar in Kansas City, Missouri; the local department recently purchased two Kawasaki KZ1000 police-issue touring-sized motorcycles, to replace the 500cc Hondas the department used previously.

1968

CHAFFEE, Mo. -- Word has been received by Mr. and Mrs. H.O. Dobbs of Chaffee that their son, Marine Cpl. Ronald G. Dobbs, 21, was killed in action in Vietnam on May 2; Dobbs, the first Chaffee casualty in Vietnam, died exactly two years to the day after he entered the service.

Nearly 50 graduates of the Catholic high school in Cape Girardeau met last night at the school to organize a Notre Dame Alumni Association; membership is open to all graduates of the now Notre Dame High School, and to those who graduated from the school when it was known as Cape Catholic or the former St. Mary's High School.