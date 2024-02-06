Out of the past: May 10

Cape Girardeau Central High School student leaders have requested a joint meeting with the school board to discuss the renovation of the aging high school auditorium; the Student Senate wants the district's help in financing the refurbishing and replacing of the auditorium seating.
Cape Girardeau police officers Ken Rinehart and J.R. Davis recently returned from a two-week motorcycle police training seminar in Kansas City, Missouri; the local department recently purchased two Kawasaki KZ1000 police-issue touring-sized motorcycles, to replace the 500cc Hondas the department used previously.
CHAFFEE, Mo. -- Word has been received by Mr. and Mrs. H.O. Dobbs of Chaffee that their son, Marine Cpl. Ronald G. Dobbs, 21, was killed in action in Vietnam on May 2; Dobbs, the first Chaffee casualty in Vietnam, died exactly two years to the day after he entered the service.
Nearly 50 graduates of the Catholic high school in Cape Girardeau met last night at the school to organize a Notre Dame Alumni Association; membership is open to all graduates of the now Notre Dame High School, and to those who graduated from the school when it was known as Cape Catholic or the former St. Mary's High School.
At a meeting yesterday of the members of the Central Trades and Labor Council (AFL) and the United Shoe Workers, Local 125 (CIO), resolutions were adopted ordering a telegram be sent to Gov. Forrest C. Donnell asking that troops on duty in the pipeline area in Scott County be withdrawn; work remains at a standstill on the George C. Bolz Dredging Co. project at Grays Point, but other pipeline projects are continuing.
Repairs will be made shortly to the towboat Marquette, owned by the Marquette Cement Co., which was damaged by fire Saturday afternoon while on the Mississippi River a short distance south of the company docks; city firefighters and boat crews extinguished the blaze after damage of about $4,000 was done; an oil heater in the kitchen of the 10-year-old towboat is thought to have exploded, and fire quickly spread through the kitchen and sleeping quarters.
Company L, Cape Girardeau's own company of home boys, is in France; this information comes officially in notices to members of the families of the boys who went to war in the local company.
Athletes begin arriving for the big Southeast Missouri School Meet, which will be held tomorrow; 16 schools are expected to send their best men for contests in track and field; at the same time 24 declamatory contests for high school girls will take place in Academic Hall auditorium.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
