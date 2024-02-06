Out of the past: May 10

1992

Crowds yesterday were estimated at 30,000 to 35,000 for first-day activities at Aviation Days at the Cape Girardeau Municipal Airport. While most were there to see the Blue Angels perform, the balloon races also attracted a following. The festival concludes today.

Cape Girardeau Public Schools and Southeast Missouri State University have formed a "Cooperative Alliance for Public Education" to focus on long-term strategies for restructuring and improving education.

1967

John Long and Tom Messer and their teachers, Grace Williams of Cape Girardeau Central High School and Carrie Finley of Campus High, are in San Francisco attending the International Science Fair as representatives of Southeast Missouri; Long and Messer were winners of the Southeast Missouri Regional Science Fair here.

State College's capital-improvement budget passes probably its biggest hurdle in the Missouri Legislature, as the Senate Appropriations Committee OKs an appropriation of $2,469,000 for the coming fiscal year.