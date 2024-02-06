Out of the past: May 10

Crowds yesterday were estimated at 30,000 to 35,000 for first-day activities at Aviation Days at the Cape Girardeau Municipal Airport. While most were there to see the Blue Angels perform, the balloon races also attracted a following. The festival concludes today.
Cape Girardeau Public Schools and Southeast Missouri State University have formed a "Cooperative Alliance for Public Education" to focus on long-term strategies for restructuring and improving education.
John Long and Tom Messer and their teachers, Grace Williams of Cape Girardeau Central High School and Carrie Finley of Campus High, are in San Francisco attending the International Science Fair as representatives of Southeast Missouri; Long and Messer were winners of the Southeast Missouri Regional Science Fair here.
State College's capital-improvement budget passes probably its biggest hurdle in the Missouri Legislature, as the Senate Appropriations Committee OKs an appropriation of $2,469,000 for the coming fiscal year.
The Cape Girardeau Symphony Orchestra of 57 pieces, under the direction of Frieda Rieck, supervisor of music in the Cape Girardeau Public Schools, makes its debut in the afternoon at Teachers College auditorium after a year of rehearsals.
SIKESTON, Mo. -- Gene Aldrich, 22, the hero seaman who, with two companions, survived 34 days on a light rubber raft adrift in the South Pacific after their fuel-less airplane was forced down at sea, was honored by his hometown of Sikeston yesterday; "Gene Aldrich Day" was celebrated with a seven-block parade and civic ceremonies attended by about 9,000 people.
S.E. Belew of Allenville yesterday lost a hard fight to secure a license to operate a saloon in Allenville. Belew presented a petition to the County Court asking for the license, but the court found he had too few names to entitle him to the papers; he was required to have the signatures of half the resident tax-paying citizens of the town on his petition.
C.C. Oliver of Jackson declares to have definite information and assurance the Sixth Regiment National Guard of Missouri will be reorganized; in it, of course, will be Company F of Jackson, which formerly was among the crack companies of the Sixth. Fifty-five years ago, a Company F was formed in Jackson for service in the Civil War, being composed of men from this and Scott County; it was later attached to the 29th Missouri Infantry Regiment, which participated in Sherman's famous march to the sea and was known as the "bloody 29th."
-- Sharon K. Sanders
