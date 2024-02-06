Out of the past: May 1

1997

A survey by state Rep. David Schwab has added a spark of life to a controversial Bollinger-Cape Girardeau County lake that was declared dead in the state Senate earlier this month; Schwab conducts a yearly survey of his constituents, and for the first time he included a question about the proposed, much-debated 7,700-acre lake; the question asks if the people would "support legislation authorizing a local vote to create a lake authority"; Schwab said 50% of the 1,100 people responding said they would support the legislation, 7% had no opinion and 43% said they would not support the legislation.

The Cape Girardeau Civic Center is out of money, but not hope; the center's board of directors met yesterday to find a way to tide it over until the local institution can get more stable funding from grants or the United Way; the most pressing concerns are upcoming utility and insurance bills; the board decided to hold a fund-raising auction in the next four to six weeks.

1972

Realignment of Cape Girardeau voting precincts to conform to the new legislative districts and realignment of County Court districts are discussed by the Cape Girardeau County Court; action is taken in regard to the legislative districts, but the court simply gathers factors regarding reapportionment of the court districts; the Legislature, in setting up new representative districts along one-man one-vote principles, divided Cape Girardeau Ward 11.

In an emergency situation, the Jackson City Council approves a $30,104 construction contract without competitive bidding for initial work on the electrical expansion project.