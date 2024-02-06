Out of the past: May 1

1996

Likening himself to a referee in an intense basketball game, Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas defined the role of the court in society; about 1,400 gathered in the Show Me Center last night to hear Thomas, appointed in 1991 by President George Bush; originally slated to speak about the changing legal system, Thomas changed his topic after meeting with students in the afternoon; he said the questions students asked distressed him, because they implied that judges base their decisions on their own ethics and personal experiences, not on the law.

The Board of Regents yesterday unanimously chose Ohio education consultant Dr. Dale Nitzschke as Southeast Missouri State University's new president; the regents spent about six and one-half hours deliberating over whether to hire Nitzschke, a former president of the University of New Hampshire, or Dr. G. Warren Smith, chemistry professor and former president at Southeastern Louisiana University at Hammond.

1971

After months of sketching, State College art instructor Jake Wells has started to draw details of a portion of a massive mural on a wall in Kent Library; the mural, consisting of 10 sections depicting early area life, is expected to be completed in late 1972, prior to the college's centennial observance the following year.

The goal of the Lutheran Home for the Aged to sell $200,000 of investment certificates by today has been surpassed; Leonard Vogel and Walter Eggers, chairmen of the drives in Cape Girardeau and Perry counties respectively, announce that $221,800 of the certificates have been purchased; a total of $450,000 of certificates have been authorized to be sold; proceeds will be used to finance the construction and equipping of a 60-bed nursing home on Bloomfield Road.