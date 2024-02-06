Out of the past: May 1

1995

State militias have been under increased government and media scrutiny in the 12 days since the bombing of the federal building in Oklahoma City; now, local officials are keeping their eye on a Missouri militia group interested in organizing in Cape Girardeau; a St. Louis-area militia, 1st Missouri Volunteers, is recruiting men and women for a Cape Girardeau company.

The Central Inn at Independence and Frederick streets will reopen Friday with a new name and a new owner; Paul and Debbie Seesing are the new operators of the Corner Pub.

1970

The Cape Girardeau area escaped serious harm from thunderstorms and rain that hit here last night; a string of small tornadoes swept across the Naylor, Missouri, farm community in Ripley County, leaving behind a trail of heavy damage; only one minor injury from the tornadoes was reported.

Speaking yesterday in Rose Theater on the State College campus in observance of Law Day, Missouri Atty. Gen. John C. Danforth said the United States should stop serving as "policeman for the world," but should realize it has problems within, which must be dealt with immediately; approximately 500 persons attended the event.