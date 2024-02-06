Out of the past: May 1

State militias have been under increased government and media scrutiny in the 12 days since the bombing of the federal building in Oklahoma City; now, local officials are keeping their eye on a Missouri militia group interested in organizing in Cape Girardeau; a St. Louis-area militia, 1st Missouri Volunteers, is recruiting men and women for a Cape Girardeau company.
The Central Inn at Independence and Frederick streets will reopen Friday with a new name and a new owner; Paul and Debbie Seesing are the new operators of the Corner Pub.
The Cape Girardeau area escaped serious harm from thunderstorms and rain that hit here last night; a string of small tornadoes swept across the Naylor, Missouri, farm community in Ripley County, leaving behind a trail of heavy damage; only one minor injury from the tornadoes was reported.
Speaking yesterday in Rose Theater on the State College campus in observance of Law Day, Missouri Atty. Gen. John C. Danforth said the United States should stop serving as "policeman for the world," but should realize it has problems within, which must be dealt with immediately; approximately 500 persons attended the event.
With the Associated Press and other authorities reporting the death of Adolf Hitler, a meeting of the V-E Day committee is held at Mayor R.E. Beckman's office to discuss arrangements for a community program to follow official announcement Germany has surrendered; upon verification of the news the war in Europe has ended, the committee intends to set off noise bombs to notify residents; for 10 minutes, whistles will be sounded and bells rung; a community program is planned for that evening at Houck Stadium.
Engineers with the Illinois State Highway Department are making surveys along the portion of Illinois Highway 146, which has been closed east of the traffic bridge for three weeks because of flooding; the road has about three feet of seep and surface water over it one mile east of the bridge in what is known as the Hastings dip.
According to Dr. Viola Russell, a health center for Cape Girardeau County will be established in Jackson; it will be placed in the county courthouse, with rest rooms in the basement for women and children; in addition, the secretary of the County Health Society wires Dr. C.P. Knight, in charge of the federal health work in Missouri, saying Cape Girardeau is ready to employ a permanent community nurse.
The home of Phil Lind, 213 S. Middle St., is badly damaged at noon when fire, starting from a defective flue, burns the upper part of the building and water soaks the walls and other parts of the house the fire fails to reach.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
