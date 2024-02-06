Out of the past: May 1

1993

A memorial honoring veterans of all wars is dedicated in Jackson's Brookside Park; the ceremony is part of the annual May Day Loyalty Day program sponsored by the Jackson Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10495.

Southeast Missouri State University students will be paying more to park in campus lots as part of a plan designed to help fund a day and night shuttle bus system; parking fee revenues will also be used to blacktop, expand and maintain current parking lots.

1968

CHAFFEE, Mo. -- A Chaffee high school senior is one of 200 pupils chosen from across the nation for an all-student band that will make a tour of Europe this fall; Linda Sue Gilmer, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Louis Gilmer, will report in June to Winchester, Virginia, to participate in the 1968 European Study Program of the All-Student Band, U.S.A. Orchestra, Chorus and Jazz Group.

Construction is tentatively set to begin in early fall on an estimated $80,000 addition to the Cape Girardeau Municipal Airport terminal, but all will depend upon when work on the 6,500-foot runway project ends.