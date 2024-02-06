All sections
RecordsMay 1, 2018

Out of the past: May 1

A memorial honoring veterans of all wars is dedicated in Jackson's Brookside Park; the ceremony is part of the annual May Day Loyalty Day program sponsored by the Jackson Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10495. Southeast Missouri State University students will be paying more to park in campus lots as part of a plan designed to help fund a day and night shuttle bus system; parking fee revenues will also be used to blacktop, expand and maintain current parking lots...

1993

A memorial honoring veterans of all wars is dedicated in Jackson's Brookside Park; the ceremony is part of the annual May Day Loyalty Day program sponsored by the Jackson Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10495.

Southeast Missouri State University students will be paying more to park in campus lots as part of a plan designed to help fund a day and night shuttle bus system; parking fee revenues will also be used to blacktop, expand and maintain current parking lots.

1968

CHAFFEE, Mo. -- A Chaffee high school senior is one of 200 pupils chosen from across the nation for an all-student band that will make a tour of Europe this fall; Linda Sue Gilmer, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Louis Gilmer, will report in June to Winchester, Virginia, to participate in the 1968 European Study Program of the All-Student Band, U.S.A. Orchestra, Chorus and Jazz Group.

Construction is tentatively set to begin in early fall on an estimated $80,000 addition to the Cape Girardeau Municipal Airport terminal, but all will depend upon when work on the 6,500-foot runway project ends.

1943

The Cape Special Road District has contracted with Charles Hood to pave Caruthers Avenue, leading to the city's cemeteries north of Broadway, and to pave a portion of Perryville Road, near Cape Rock Drive; engineer D.M. Scivally points out, however, the government must give its permission before the work can begin.

Cecelia Meinz, daughter of Clara Meinz of Cape Girardeau, has been accepted for enlistment in the Marine Corps Women's Auxiliary; she has been employed as a lining maker at the shoe factory four years, since she finished Central High School; she will be sent to Hunter College in New York City for six weeks' basic training and after that she hopes to qualify for ground aviation.

1918

At a meeting of the Civic Improvement Association on Monday, commissioner Louis Wittmor discussed his idea of constructing a swimming pool at Fairground Park; his idea is to drain the two ponds inside the race track and then clean out the one to the south, using the mud to fill in the pond to the north; he believes it would be possible to concrete the banks and gravel the bottom for a swimming pool.

SIKESTON, Mo. -- The Woman's Club of Sikeston has installed in the Bijou Confectionery a barrel with a slot in it wherein to deposit donations of tobacco and cigarettes for the boys in military service overseas; the idea is proving quite popular with patrons of the place.

-- Sharon K. Sanders

Story Tags
Out of the Past
