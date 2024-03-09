Out of the past: March 9

1999

The likelihood of losing your wheels to a car thief is decreasing, especially if you live in Cape Girardeau; the Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that 23,163 vehicles were stolen statewide in 1998, a decrease of 4%; Cape Girardeau police say local auto theft is down from 102 in 1997 to 46 in 1998, a decrease of 55%.

Cape Girardeau school board hopefuls, speaking at a public voters forum at Southeast Missouri State University, express a desire for open lines of communication between the board and public and increased parental involvement in the school system; participating in the forum are the Rev. William Bird, Marty Clay, Debra Mitchell-Braxton, Sharon Mueller, Andrew Ostrowski and Tina Trickey; candidates absent are Bob Blank and Gary McIntyre.

1974

The Southeast Missourian has learned that the Cape Girardeau Board of Education -- over the opposition of the Central High School faculty -- plans next year to replace Eugene Sifford, who has maintained firm disciplinary policies during the past five years as principal of the high school; reports that the board was in agreement to offer Sifford another position in the school system prompted Central teachers March 1 to oppose the board's forthcoming action.

An attempt to unseat 10th District Rep. Bill D. Burlison, D-Cape Girardeau, is underway in his own Democratic party again this election year; but even more interesting, there appears to be an effort being geared up within the party to boot out of office the senior member of the Missouri Senate -- Albert M. Spradling Jr., D-Cape Girardeau -- when he runs for re-election two years from now.