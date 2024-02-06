Out of the past: March 9

1998

A Scott City woman has accused city officials of deception after discovering materials set aside for recycling were actually being dumped into the city's trash and taken to the landfill; Tanya Davis went before the Scott City Council last month to complain that the recycling program, for which the city has receive a $39,000 state grant, wasn't being implemented; although the city did construct the building and purchase the equipment outlined in the grant proposal, no recycling has ever been done.

TAMMS, Ill. -- George Welborn welcomes the first prisoner to the Tamms Correctional Center; Welborn has been with the Illinois Department of Corrections for more than 20 years; he served as warden in other prisons before arriving at Tamms in January 1994 to prepare for the opening of the state's first super maximum prison.

1973

Appearing yesterday before the Cape Girardeau Community Teachers Association, candidates for the Cape Girardeau Board of Education emphasized quality education and the importance of the classroom to the future of the pupil; speaking before the group were candidates Mary Kasten, an incumbent; Charles E. Woodford, Dr. H.O. Grauel, Max G. Stovall, Mrs. Donald R. McBride and J. Kent Cargle; the school board election will be held April 3.

Cape Girardeau and area shoppers will get their first look at the new Kroger "Superstore" Sunday morning, when it opens its doors at 2021 Independence St.; the new store will occupy 30,666 square feet and will be the largest retail grocer between St. Louis and Memphis, Tennessee.