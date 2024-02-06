Out of the past: March 9

A Scott City woman has accused city officials of deception after discovering materials set aside for recycling were actually being dumped into the city's trash and taken to the landfill; Tanya Davis went before the Scott City Council last month to complain that the recycling program, for which the city has receive a $39,000 state grant, wasn't being implemented; although the city did construct the building and purchase the equipment outlined in the grant proposal, no recycling has ever been done.
TAMMS, Ill. -- George Welborn welcomes the first prisoner to the Tamms Correctional Center; Welborn has been with the Illinois Department of Corrections for more than 20 years; he served as warden in other prisons before arriving at Tamms in January 1994 to prepare for the opening of the state's first super maximum prison.
Appearing yesterday before the Cape Girardeau Community Teachers Association, candidates for the Cape Girardeau Board of Education emphasized quality education and the importance of the classroom to the future of the pupil; speaking before the group were candidates Mary Kasten, an incumbent; Charles E. Woodford, Dr. H.O. Grauel, Max G. Stovall, Mrs. Donald R. McBride and J. Kent Cargle; the school board election will be held April 3.
Cape Girardeau and area shoppers will get their first look at the new Kroger "Superstore" Sunday morning, when it opens its doors at 2021 Independence St.; the new store will occupy 30,666 square feet and will be the largest retail grocer between St. Louis and Memphis, Tennessee.
To make way for a used car lot at the Goodwin & McDowell Motor Co., 340 S. Sprigg St., a 1 1/2-story frame dwelling formerly located at 622 Morgan Oak St., is being moved to the 600 block of South Benton Street; the task started yesterday and is expected to be completed late this afternoon; formerly owned by the motor company, the house was recently sold to Mr. and Mrs. Roscoe Lamb, 628 S. Benton St., and will be placed on a lot just north of theirs; they will use it for rental purposes; the house moving is being done under the direction of A. Colliers, a contractor of Ancell.
Preliminary plans of flood control in four separate stretches of Cape Girardeau's riverfront are viewed by representative citizens from this section at a meeting at Common Pleas Courthouse called by the City Council; the plan, which would protect the downtown from a river stage of 49 feet with 3 feet of freeboard, calls for a levee to run from Sloan's Creek south to the traffic bridge, following and built over the present site of the Frisco tracks; the tracks would then be elevated to rest atop the levee.
A.R. Zoelsmann is the new director elected at the Cape Girardeau Country Club's annual business meeting last night; the other directors, who were re-elected, are George W. Cross, D.B. Smith, H.L. Albert, F.A. Groves, W.F. Bergmann, C.L. Harrison, C.A. Himmelberger, E.A. Hart, G.L. Meyer and A.L. Oliver; while the directors were being elected, the ladies held a business meeting in another room and elected an executive committee composed of Mesdames Arthur Harrison, C.W. Boutin, B. Sands, D.B. Smith and W.F. Bergmann; they also voted to continue having Ladies Day.
Harriet, the 5-year-old daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Adolph Kies, living south of Jackson, is seriously hurt while standing in the yard of her home; a strong wind blows a decayed limb from a tree, striking the child in the back of the head and cutting a large gash; she is brought to Jackson to the home of her grandfather, Dr. G.W. Vineyard, where she remains in a semi-conscious condition for several hours.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
