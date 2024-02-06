Out of the past: March 9

1997

Jo Ann Emerson, elected last fall to succeed her late husband in Congress, sounded a call for unity last night and challenged the more than 500 people in attendance at the Cape Girardeau Lincoln Day Dinner to work together to lead the nation into a brighter future; as keynote speaker at the 27th annual event, Emerson told the crowd that "we must work together to make sure that we -- as a party -- pull together and not apart."

A crew from Bud Sports, a division of Anheuser-Busch, spends the afternoon at the Show Me Center filming a 30-second commercial for Budweiser beer and Starter athletic gear; about 100 locals show up to be extras, considerably fewer than the 500 Bud Sports said were needed; they get to watch eight former college basketball players from the St. Louis area play around on the court and occasionally get called in for a live-action shot.

1972

A 44-acre tract donated to the Southeast Missouri Boy Scout Council several years ago is finally being cleaned up for possible use as a camping site; the land is located about two miles north of Trail of Tears State Park on Highway 177; no one has paid much attention to the land until recently; approximately 75 Boy Scouts and 15 leaders from eight troops in the Shawnee District have begun cleaning up and fencing the land.

Authority is given by Cape County Court for preliminary hearings in Magistrate Court to be conducted at Common Pleas Courthouse in Cape Girardeau; Prosecuting Attorney A.J. Seier requests the authority on behalf of Magistrate Jerry S. Estes.