Out of the past: March 9

Jo Ann Emerson, elected last fall to succeed her late husband in Congress, sounded a call for unity last night and challenged the more than 500 people in attendance at the Cape Girardeau Lincoln Day Dinner to work together to lead the nation into a brighter future; as keynote speaker at the 27th annual event, Emerson told the crowd that "we must work together to make sure that we -- as a party -- pull together and not apart."
A crew from Bud Sports, a division of Anheuser-Busch, spends the afternoon at the Show Me Center filming a 30-second commercial for Budweiser beer and Starter athletic gear; about 100 locals show up to be extras, considerably fewer than the 500 Bud Sports said were needed; they get to watch eight former college basketball players from the St. Louis area play around on the court and occasionally get called in for a live-action shot.
A 44-acre tract donated to the Southeast Missouri Boy Scout Council several years ago is finally being cleaned up for possible use as a camping site; the land is located about two miles north of Trail of Tears State Park on Highway 177; no one has paid much attention to the land until recently; approximately 75 Boy Scouts and 15 leaders from eight troops in the Shawnee District have begun cleaning up and fencing the land.
Authority is given by Cape County Court for preliminary hearings in Magistrate Court to be conducted at Common Pleas Courthouse in Cape Girardeau; Prosecuting Attorney A.J. Seier requests the authority on behalf of Magistrate Jerry S. Estes.
The Rev. Armin F. Meyer, a missionary in India for the past 30 years, speaks at Christ Evangelical and Reformed Church; a native of Minnesota and the son of a minister, Meyer returned from Indian within the past six months.
Federal funds which have been allocated to Missouri for the school lunch program will be exhausted March 31 and no more assistance will be extended after that date, the Division of Welfare of the State Department of Public Health and Welfare has notified schools in this area participating in the program; notices were received by St. Mary's High School and St. Vincent's Grade School here and by the public schools at Jackson.
E.G. Vordenberg, representing the Community Service, begins his duties here in his office at the Chamber of Commerce; he will be joined shortly by a man and woman in his efforts to organize Cape Girardeau, picking out and training leaders for community work here; their work will concentrate on increasing the recreation facilities here.
Friends of Earl "Pete" Koch, Cape Girardeau Central High's sensational athlete, fear his sports career may have ended; a week ago, he fell off a chair at the high school, seriously injuring his hip; he is at his home, 815 Themis St., confined to his bed with a high fever resulting from the injury.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.