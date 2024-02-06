Out of the past: March 9

1996

Although it initially appears that Cape Girardeau County Republicans would be evenly split between Sen. Bob Dole and Pat Buchanan, the local party caucus ends up throwing most of its weight toward Dole; turnout was low for the caucus at the Cape Girardeau County Courthouse, one of 121 Republican caucuses held throughout the state, with only 48 people attending; with 19 delegates up for grabs in Cape County, 13 go to Dole, four to Pat Buchanan, one to Steve Forbes and one delegate uncommitted.

Ken Hamblin, who calls himself the Black Avenger, speaks at the annual Lincoln Day dinner at the A.C. Brase Arena Building in the evening; Hamblin, a nationally syndicated radio talk show host, says: "I am an American hero. I am proof that America works. I came from a place where there were no dreams."

1971

Bob Merrick, the new state Selective Service director, announces that the number of Missouri Selective Service offices will be reduced from 121 to 26; the action will leave Southeast Missouri with five offices to serve 18 counties; the Cape Girardeau County draft office will apparently remain in the Federal Building here, but will also serve Perry and Bollinger counties.

Gen. Seth J. McKee returns in the evening to receive the tribute of his fellow townsmen in Cape Girardeau and Scott City; the commander of the North American Air Defense Command at Colorado Springs, Colorado, is the guest of honor and speaker at the annual Chamber of Commerce joint service clubs dinner at the Arena Building; he is made a Missouri Mule Skinner -- one of Missouri's top honors -- by Maj. Gen. L.B. Adams Jr., state adjutant who represents Gov. Warren E. Hearnes.