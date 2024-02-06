Out of the past: March 9

1994

JEFFERSON CITY -- A school choice bill proposed by Sen. Peter Kinder was defeated yesterday after the chairman of the Senate Education Committee held the voting board open to allow senators who weren't present to vote later on it.

A late-winter storm blanketed Southern Missouri last night and early today with as much as 18 inches of snow, closing roads, schools and businesses; more than a foot of snow fell on the Cape Girardeau area; for many residents -- who only a few days ago were enjoying sunny, 70-degree-plus days -- the storm revives memories of the late-February blizzard of 1979.

1969

The second of a series of open houses of various congregations in Cape Girardeau, sponsored by the community service department of the Cape Girardeau Association of Churches, is held in the afternoon at Grace United Methodist Church.

Woman's Day is observed at First Christian Church with Helen Gilbert speaking on "Broken Barriers in the Congo"; she is an associate secretary of the Christian Church in Missouri with primary responsibilities in the area of women's work and is an ordained minister of the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ).