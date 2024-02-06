Out of the past: March 9

JEFFERSON CITY -- A school choice bill proposed by Sen. Peter Kinder was defeated yesterday after the chairman of the Senate Education Committee held the voting board open to allow senators who weren't present to vote later on it.
A late-winter storm blanketed Southern Missouri last night and early today with as much as 18 inches of snow, closing roads, schools and businesses; more than a foot of snow fell on the Cape Girardeau area; for many residents -- who only a few days ago were enjoying sunny, 70-degree-plus days -- the storm revives memories of the late-February blizzard of 1979.
The second of a series of open houses of various congregations in Cape Girardeau, sponsored by the community service department of the Cape Girardeau Association of Churches, is held in the afternoon at Grace United Methodist Church.
Woman's Day is observed at First Christian Church with Helen Gilbert speaking on "Broken Barriers in the Congo"; she is an associate secretary of the Christian Church in Missouri with primary responsibilities in the area of women's work and is an ordained minister of the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ).
Charles L. Harrison, president of Harrison Securities, Inc., and for many years one of Cape Girardeau's outstanding civic and church leaders, dies unexpectedly at St. Anthony's Hospital in St. Louis at age 60; he was the son of the late Mr. and Mrs. William H. Harrison.
Unless the pack of candidates generates some special interest, voting may be light in the city primary on March 21; one reason is that numerous soldiers and sailors, in training camps or overseas, won't be able to vote since there is no provision in the law for absentees to participate in municipal elections; there are about 1,600 men away from Cape Girardeau serving in the armed forces.
A large audience attended the religious meeting Friday night in South Cape, which is being held by the Rev. M.L. Eaves, evangelist of the Presbyterian church; Eaves, who fills the pulpit at the First Presbyterian Church today, is planning to organize a Presbyterian church in South Cape.
On Wednesday, the State Public Utilities Commission will hold a hearing in Cape Girardeau, in which it will try to straighten out the contentions among the telephone companies in the north end of the county, principally around Pocahontas; several grievances are to be brought up, among then the proposition for permission to use the German language over the lines.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
