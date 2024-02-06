Out of the past: March 8

1999

Following a ribbon-cutting ceremony yesterday, the Good Hope Neighborhood Police Station is open for business at 629 Good Hope St.; Cape Girardeau police are hoping the opening of the substation in the Haarig area will take a bigger bite out of neighborhood crime; the newly-remodeled facility is in Dr. George Ringland's former office.

Elections in Jackson are usually low-key affairs; but nobody told that to Chris Bowen, a candidate for Ward 3 alderman who has been on the attack against City Hall and, indirectly, his opponent in the April election, Alderman Valerie Tuschhoff; Bowen has questioned why the city spent nearly $1 million on a 60-acre industrial tract on Highway 61 North, when "the city currently owns a 50-acre site south of Jackson designated for industrial development. This land is sitting idle."

1974

Southeast Missouri State University campus was the scene of another night of streaking last night -- The Greek Streak; according to some sources, Greek sororities had challenged the fraternities to what was supposed to be the biggest streaking event yet on the campus; approximately 80 students ran and rode in the nude; all but three were males, and one of them was a student at Cape Girardeau Central High School; before a crowd of townspeople and students estimated at 3,000 -- the largest audience yet -- the streakers ran as individuals or in groups, the largest being a 67-man streak several times around the Towers circle drive.

Lake Boutin in Trail of Tears State Park will not reopen to public swimming this summer as had been announced; a study will be made to possibly install a swimming pool at a future date, says James L. Wilson, Park Board director; Wilson directs the Clean Water Commission to test the water quality in Lake Boutin after sample results taken by The Southeast Missourian indicated high bacteria levels and the possibility of a health hazard to swimmers.