Out of the past: March 8

1996

The two state legislators from Southeast Missouri who hadn't filed for re-election did so yesterday, while another legislator picked up an opponent; Rep. Mary Kasten of Cape Girardeau and Rep. David Schwab of Jackson, both Republicans, filed for re-election with the secretary of state's office; Democrat Ken Michael, a Poplar Bluff pharmacist, will challenge Missouri Republican floor leader Rep. Mark L. Richardson, a Republican, for his 154th District seat.

Bob Hill Jr., who was a candidate for Cape Girardeau's school board, has moved out of the district and had his name removed from the ballot; Hill now lives in Scott City.

1971

A cooperative program for possibly obtaining both a city park to serve the south section of Cape Girardeau and a new public library are in the preliminary stages, The Missourian has learned; to date, the discussion has been on the part of the City Council; but at a meeting of the library board of trustees on Thursday, the council will offer to sell to the board a tract in the northeast corner of Capaha Park for construction of a new library; with money received from the sale, should it materialize, the city would purchase and develop parkland in the south part of town.

James M. Gholson of Alexandria, Virginia, and three other men are freed after being held captive nearly six days by leftist kidnappers in Ankara, Turkey; Airman 1-c Gholson is the grandson of Mrs. Glenn Gholson of Oak Ridge and the nephew of Mrs. Rusby C. Crites of Jackson.