Out of the past: March 8

The two state legislators from Southeast Missouri who hadn't filed for re-election did so yesterday, while another legislator picked up an opponent; Rep. Mary Kasten of Cape Girardeau and Rep. David Schwab of Jackson, both Republicans, filed for re-election with the secretary of state's office; Democrat Ken Michael, a Poplar Bluff pharmacist, will challenge Missouri Republican floor leader Rep. Mark L. Richardson, a Republican, for his 154th District seat.
Bob Hill Jr., who was a candidate for Cape Girardeau's school board, has moved out of the district and had his name removed from the ballot; Hill now lives in Scott City.
A cooperative program for possibly obtaining both a city park to serve the south section of Cape Girardeau and a new public library are in the preliminary stages, The Missourian has learned; to date, the discussion has been on the part of the City Council; but at a meeting of the library board of trustees on Thursday, the council will offer to sell to the board a tract in the northeast corner of Capaha Park for construction of a new library; with money received from the sale, should it materialize, the city would purchase and develop parkland in the south part of town.
James M. Gholson of Alexandria, Virginia, and three other men are freed after being held captive nearly six days by leftist kidnappers in Ankara, Turkey; Airman 1-c Gholson is the grandson of Mrs. Glenn Gholson of Oak Ridge and the nephew of Mrs. Rusby C. Crites of Jackson.
Sale of two sizable tracts of land along Highway 61 west of Cape Girardeau, both for residential purposes, points to a further indication of the development to take place in the near future in the city's westward trend; J.D. Stewart has purchased 13 1/2 acres lying west of the highway and north of Hopper Road from Mr. and Mrs. L.A. Hoffman, formerly of Cape Girardeau and now of Little Rock, Arkansas; he also bought 6.81 acres on the south side of the highway three miles west of the city from C.I. Harmon, just east of Cape LaCroix Creek.
Conforming to a provision in the new Missouri Constitution, which provides that state aid shall not be granted districts where differences prevail in wages of teachers with the same training in white and Black schools, the Cape Girardeau Board of Education is placing teachers at John S. Cobb School on the same salary schedule as other teachers in the system; Black teachers will receive approximatively $3,000 more than their present annual pay when the scale goes into effect next fall.
Cape Girardeau has been promised the lights will come back on by tonight; repairs are being made to the turbine at the power plant, and it is hoped to be up and running soon; this is the fourth day the city has been without electricity.
The arrest this afternoon of Herbert Little, brother of Willie and Luther Little, in connection with the murder of Willis A. Martin makes the fourth person arrested for the crime; the three brothers and Luther Brashear have been arrested for the police officer's slaying.
