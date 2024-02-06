Out of the past: March 8

1995

Three Cape Girardeau councilmen have recommended changes in the operation of city advisory boards, including requiring board members to be city residents; the special committee of councilmen Richard Eggimann, Melvin Kasten and Tom Neumeyer also agreed that no one should be allowed to serve on more than one board at a time.

The U.S. House Agriculture Committee approves a bill that would reform the nation's $27 billion food stamp program and could impact more than 5,000 Cape Girardeau County residents who depend on the welfare system to buy groceries; U.S. Rep. Bill Emerson, who votes for the measure, says it will cut food stamp spending by $16 billion over the next five years and tighten controls to prevent waste and abuse.

1970

A fourth candidate, Willie J. Newbern, filed Friday for one of two seats on the Cape Girardeau City Council to be filled at the April 7 election; Newbern, 28, is a teacher at the Adult Vocational Center in Cairo, Illinois, and a part-time graduate student at State College.

Doing a fair imitation of spring, temperatures rise to 68 degrees in Cape Girardeau, the warmest day of the new year; Capaha and Arena parks are filled with residents, young and old, wanting out in the warm sunshine.