Out of the past: March 7

The Cape Girardeau school board will consider whether to continue a second class preparation period for secondary teachers, during a meeting March 15; board members requested the item be added to the next meeting’s agenda during a half-day study session yesterday; a decision must be made about the preparation periods before mid-April, because it could impact the number of secondary teachers rehired for next school year.
Southeast Hospital’s College of Nursing has received approval from the State Board of Nursing to offer a two-year associate of applied science in nursing program for individuals without prior health care education; the program will prepare students for careers as registered nurses; classes will begin in June.
Southeast Missouri State University officials, as well as Cape Girardeau police, are keeping an eye on the streaking craze that has swept across the campus for a week; the campus went through its fifth streaking event last night, and what is billed as the biggest “streak-in” of all is reportedly planned for tonight; approximately 75 male students and two females shed their clothing late Wednesday night in front of the Towers dormitory complex, while a crowd of 750 students and some townspeople cheered them on; the streakers ran around Towers and across the terraces of the otherwise quiet campus.
Employees of the Charmin Paper Products Co. in Cape Girardeau for the fourth time have voted to preserve the company’s non-union status, rejecting a unionization bid by the United Paperworkers International Union; in a National Labor Relations Board election held yesterday at the plant, 454 workers voted in favor of “no union”, while 160 voted to join the UPIU.
Officials of the American Legion say as yet no plans have been made to protest a proposed bill that would levy a 5% tax on gross admissions to midget automobile races, which the local post sponsors through the summer months; under the bill, midget auto racing and hockey games would be placed under supervision of the State Athletic Commission and the gross receipts tax charged.
Coach Lou Muegge and 10 members of his championship Cape Girardeau Central High Tigers will leave Wednesday for Springfield, Missouri, to compete in the state basketball tournament; Saturday night at the Arena Building, before a paid attendance of 1,648, the Tigers won the championship of the regional tournament by defeating the Bonne Terre Bulldogs, 39-32; in the consolation game, Flat River defeated Puxico 57-40.
F.W. Keller, a local paving contractor, announces the establishment of a concrete tile and block products manufacturing company in Cape Girardeau, together with a central mixing plant for concrete work; Keller and Anton Haas will operate the business, which will be on the site of the old Union Lumber and Manufacturing Co. on West Independence Street.
Katherine Cherry, whose original paintings are on exhibit at Cape Girardeau Teachers College, arrives at noon and will speak this evening at the college on art work; her address will be given in Statuary Hall, where her paintings are hanging; Cherry, one of St. Louis’ best-known artists, is the house guest of Mrs. Charles L. Harrison, 328 N. Lorimier St.
