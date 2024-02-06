Out of the past: March 7

1999

The Cape Girardeau school board will consider whether to continue a second class preparation period for secondary teachers, during a meeting March 15; board members requested the item be added to the next meeting’s agenda during a half-day study session yesterday; a decision must be made about the preparation periods before mid-April, because it could impact the number of secondary teachers rehired for next school year.

Southeast Hospital’s College of Nursing has received approval from the State Board of Nursing to offer a two-year associate of applied science in nursing program for individuals without prior health care education; the program will prepare students for careers as registered nurses; classes will begin in June.

1974

Southeast Missouri State University officials, as well as Cape Girardeau police, are keeping an eye on the streaking craze that has swept across the campus for a week; the campus went through its fifth streaking event last night, and what is billed as the biggest “streak-in” of all is reportedly planned for tonight; approximately 75 male students and two females shed their clothing late Wednesday night in front of the Towers dormitory complex, while a crowd of 750 students and some townspeople cheered them on; the streakers ran around Towers and across the terraces of the otherwise quiet campus.

Employees of the Charmin Paper Products Co. in Cape Girardeau for the fourth time have voted to preserve the company’s non-union status, rejecting a unionization bid by the United Paperworkers International Union; in a National Labor Relations Board election held yesterday at the plant, 454 workers voted in favor of “no union”, while 160 voted to join the UPIU.