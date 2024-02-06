Out of the past: March 7

SIKESTON, Mo. -- A race is on for the 160th District state representative's seat; Peter Myers, a Sikeston Republican, filed Thursday for the seat held by Sikeston Democrat Joe Heckemeyer, who is seeking re-election; Myers said he would fight to keep government accountable to the people and for tax cuts for working families.
Firefighters yesterday responded to a report of a fire at an abandoned house, only to find out its owner had set the fire to get rid of the structure; officials of rural fire departments in the area say they often are called to such fires; they ask that people notify authorities before setting large fires; the blaze Friday was on County Road 465 just west of Jackson; a neighbor driving past the house saw the flames shooting from the roof and called 911.
Paced by a $50,000 pledge by Missouri Utilities Co., Southeast Hospital's capital funds campaign is off and running with $176,000 in pledges and gifts; the majority of the gifts are from the members of the hospital family -- trustees, employees of the hospital and hospital auxiliary; Missouri Utilities' gift is earmarked for the ultra-modern coronary care unit, which will be a part of phase two of the four-phase $6 million development program.
Organization of a volunteer fire department has become a reality in Delta, where volunteer firemen and the use of a pumper truck have been secured; a fund-raising drive is in full swing to purchase additional equipment; the volunteer unit will be responsible for fighting all fires within a 5-mile radius of Delta, including the Allenville community and possibly some fires in areas beyond that limit; the unit will also respond to calls for assistance from the Chaffee, Missouri, fire department, which has responded to fires in the Delta area in the past.
"World Missions Day" is observed in more than 8,000 congregations of the Disciples of Christ around the world; at First Christian Church in Cape Girardeau, the Rev. Vernon A. Hammond, interim pastor, speaks on "The Global Christ"; a brief baptismal service is held at the church in the afternoon.
Beginning today, a nursery will be sponsored Sunday mornings in the church school building of the Presbyterian Church; sponsored by the Young Adults Bible Class, the nursery will benefit parents who wish to attend morning services, but have been unable to do so due to having to care for their small children.
SIKESTON, Mo. -- Community leaders of Sikeston have committed themselves to raising approximately $70,000 in an effort to lure an International Shoe Co. factory to Sikeston; D.B. Smith, manager of International's factory in Cape Girardeau, presented the company's proposal to the business men and bankers of Sikeston at a meeting last night; if the city is able to raise its share of funds, the company will establish a shoe factory in Sikeston, which will employ 450 employees.
The Cape Girardeau County Court refuses to award the Cape Girardeau County Farm Bureau $1,000 per year to carry on its work; judges Charles Starzinger and William A. Sander vote against the appropriation, while Judge C.A. Vandivort dissents; the work of the bureau has been carried on in the county since last August without aid from the County Court, the court at that time refusing to fund the work; at that time, the court told officers of the bureau that if 200 new members were added, the bureau would be funded; however, only 100 new members have been added.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
