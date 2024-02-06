Out of the past: March 7

1998

SIKESTON, Mo. -- A race is on for the 160th District state representative's seat; Peter Myers, a Sikeston Republican, filed Thursday for the seat held by Sikeston Democrat Joe Heckemeyer, who is seeking re-election; Myers said he would fight to keep government accountable to the people and for tax cuts for working families.

Firefighters yesterday responded to a report of a fire at an abandoned house, only to find out its owner had set the fire to get rid of the structure; officials of rural fire departments in the area say they often are called to such fires; they ask that people notify authorities before setting large fires; the blaze Friday was on County Road 465 just west of Jackson; a neighbor driving past the house saw the flames shooting from the roof and called 911.

1973

Paced by a $50,000 pledge by Missouri Utilities Co., Southeast Hospital's capital funds campaign is off and running with $176,000 in pledges and gifts; the majority of the gifts are from the members of the hospital family -- trustees, employees of the hospital and hospital auxiliary; Missouri Utilities' gift is earmarked for the ultra-modern coronary care unit, which will be a part of phase two of the four-phase $6 million development program.

Organization of a volunteer fire department has become a reality in Delta, where volunteer firemen and the use of a pumper truck have been secured; a fund-raising drive is in full swing to purchase additional equipment; the volunteer unit will be responsible for fighting all fires within a 5-mile radius of Delta, including the Allenville community and possibly some fires in areas beyond that limit; the unit will also respond to calls for assistance from the Chaffee, Missouri, fire department, which has responded to fires in the Delta area in the past.