Out of the past: March 7

1997

EAST CAPE GIRARDEAU, Ill. -- A tractor-trailer driver swerved into a ditch and flipped the truck to avoid hitting a school bus carrying elementary and high-school students; the accident occurred at about 7 a.m. yesterday on Highway 146 a quarter of a mile east of the Purple Crackle; the school bus wasn't hit and no children were injured; the tractor-trailer driver, David T. Keller, 24, of Scott City suffered superficial injuries and was taken to Southeast Hospital where he was treated and released.

Cape Girardeau County is under the first rabies alert in 11 years after a skunk was found with the disease near Millersville on Wednesday; county and state health officials issued the alert to inform residents that a case of rabies has been reported.

1972

The Missouri Highway Commission has approved preliminary design plans for improving Route K between Cape Girardeau and Gordonville; the design calls for providing a new asphalt surface along the 4.6-mile stretch from Interstate 55 to the Highway 25 junction at Gordonville; the plan still requires approval of the Federal Highway Administration.

The fourth candidate to file for the one-year seat open on the Cape Girardeau City Council is Jerry L. Reynolds, vice president and general manager of Southeast Missouri Lumber Company.