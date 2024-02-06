Out of the past: March 7

1994

After more than a year-long wait in Cape Girardeau, Boyd Gaming Corp. officials see their hopes for a riverboat casino here culminate in the City Council's endorsement of their riverboat gambling proposal; Mayor Gene Rhodes is the only council member present who votes against Councilman Al Spradling III's motion to endorse Boyd's proposal.

Former Missouri Gov. John Ashcroft yesterday presented about 100 Naval Reservists with the Kuwait Liberation medals at a ceremony at the Cape Girardeau Naval Reserve Center.

1969

CHARLESTON, Mo. -- Thomas Wells, superintendent of schools here, says the construction of the new Warren E. Hearnes elementary school will enable racial integration on the elementary level; the Charleston School District has signed an agreement that it will desegregate by September.

A city primary election becomes necessary when a third candidate files for each of the one-year term and the full three-year term on the City Council to be filled at the April 1 general election; Ray Skinner files for the one-year unexpired term of A. Robert Pierce Jr., now a state representative; Frank D. Clippard is seeking the three-year term open through expiration of the tenure of Councilman W. Glenn Bishop.