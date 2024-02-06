Out of the past: March 7

After more than a year-long wait in Cape Girardeau, Boyd Gaming Corp. officials see their hopes for a riverboat casino here culminate in the City Council's endorsement of their riverboat gambling proposal; Mayor Gene Rhodes is the only council member present who votes against Councilman Al Spradling III's motion to endorse Boyd's proposal.
Former Missouri Gov. John Ashcroft yesterday presented about 100 Naval Reservists with the Kuwait Liberation medals at a ceremony at the Cape Girardeau Naval Reserve Center.
CHARLESTON, Mo. -- Thomas Wells, superintendent of schools here, says the construction of the new Warren E. Hearnes elementary school will enable racial integration on the elementary level; the Charleston School District has signed an agreement that it will desegregate by September.
A city primary election becomes necessary when a third candidate files for each of the one-year term and the full three-year term on the City Council to be filled at the April 1 general election; Ray Skinner files for the one-year unexpired term of A. Robert Pierce Jr., now a state representative; Frank D. Clippard is seeking the three-year term open through expiration of the tenure of Councilman W. Glenn Bishop.
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. -- Secretary of State Dwight H. Brown's name is withdrawn as a candidate for the Democratic nomination for governor of Missouri; when informed that Brown had withdrawn his candidacy, State Sen. Phil M. Donnelly of Lebanon, Missouri, says he will enter the Democratic primary race for governor; Brown is seriously ill, and it is doubtful he could recover sufficiently to make the race.
Charles H. Sander, for three years mayor of Jackson, resigned his post, effective May 1, when he handed his resignation to the city council last night, and the council accepted it reluctantly; the mayor says business cares and the shortage of help prompted him to resign.
David Shaltupsky, who recently returned to Cape Girardeau after spending 20 months in military service, has leased the Hoeller building in Haarig that was recently vacated by Charles Cofer and will open a shoe store there about April 1; Shaltupsky had been in the shoe business on Main Street for several years.
Norman Hely is getting a good start in the automobile business; he recently delivered a ton-and-a-half Republic truck to Will Leming for the Nu-Way Mill factory; he also sold a Studebaker Six to a Benton, Missouri, man and expects to deliver another Studebaker to an Illmo man this week.
-- Sharon K. Sanders