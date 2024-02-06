Out of the past: March 6

Cape Girardeau Board of Education's annual retreat is held at the Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce board room and is open to the public; members of the board discuss long-term budget projections and class scheduling; not scheduled for discussion is a proposal submitted by the Attendance Area Study Committee last month, which deals with boundary changes for the district's elementary schools.
Cape Girardeau police are investigating an incident that resulted in gunfire yesterday; at about 2:15 p.m. at an apartment complex at 618 North St., a police officer attempted to serve a city arrest warrant at a third-floor apartment; a person came out flourishing a handgun, and the officer fired shots at him; no one was injured.
Streaking might be a good word for a "fly-by-night" meat company that sailed in and out of Cape Girardeau within a three-week period, leaving some residents with unfilled appointments and others will filled orders, but unpaid loans; Sav-on-Meats, located in the French Village at Broadway and Pacific Street, ran its first advertisement in The Missourian Feb. 18; but when two representatives of the weights and measures programs of the Missouri Department of Agriculture arrived here Monday night to check the meat company, they found the shop closed,
The dismissal yesterday of a writ of mandamus filed by the City of Cape Girardeau in the St. Louis Court of Appeals formally ended the city's involvement in the Jackson annexation question, now that the two-mile peripheral boundary is no longer involved; the proposed annexation of 1,884 acres into the City of Jackson should now come before the public for approval in an April 2 election, but the land area is now substantially less than the 3,419 acres originally planned.
The 67-voice St. Louis A Cappella Choir, acclaimed one of the very best choral groups in the country, performs in the Jackson grade school auditorium in the afternoon; the concert of worshipful song is sponsored by the choir of St. Paul Lutheran Church of Jackson, whose aim is to bring one outstanding musical organization to the county seat each year.
The Cape Girardeau County Board of Education has abandoned a plan to use regular polling precincts for the pending school reorganization election and instead will hold it in each of the school districts of the county; the decision was made yesterday after a discussion concluded that considerable confusion would result in holding the balloting in regular general election districts.
The U.S. Army dirigible TC-3 from Scott Field in Belleville, Illinois, sails swiftly over Cape Girardeau just before 2 p.m., apparently on a pleasure jaunt; the TC-3 is the dirigible which was scheduled to appear at the Cape County Fair in September, but canceled because of heavy rain and wind; it did appear at the Sikeston fair later that month; it is a sister ship of the ill-fated TC-1, which was viewed by Cape Girardeans early last summer, only a few weeks before it was destroyed in a tragic accident in Ohio.
Dr. W.R. Goodykoontz, veteran physician of Cape Girardeau, announces he will be a candidate for mayor in the primary election March 18; he will face Mayor James A. Barks, who has filed for re-election, and possibly E.W. Flentge and Judge Will Hirsch.
Southeast Missourian librarian Sharon Sanders compiles the information for the daily Out of the Past column. She also writes a blog called "From the Morgue" that showcases interesting historical stories from the newspaper. Check out her blog at semissourian.com/history.
