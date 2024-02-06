Out of the past: March 6

1999

Cape Girardeau Board of Education's annual retreat is held at the Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce board room and is open to the public; members of the board discuss long-term budget projections and class scheduling; not scheduled for discussion is a proposal submitted by the Attendance Area Study Committee last month, which deals with boundary changes for the district's elementary schools.

Cape Girardeau police are investigating an incident that resulted in gunfire yesterday; at about 2:15 p.m. at an apartment complex at 618 North St., a police officer attempted to serve a city arrest warrant at a third-floor apartment; a person came out flourishing a handgun, and the officer fired shots at him; no one was injured.

1974

Streaking might be a good word for a "fly-by-night" meat company that sailed in and out of Cape Girardeau within a three-week period, leaving some residents with unfilled appointments and others will filled orders, but unpaid loans; Sav-on-Meats, located in the French Village at Broadway and Pacific Street, ran its first advertisement in The Missourian Feb. 18; but when two representatives of the weights and measures programs of the Missouri Department of Agriculture arrived here Monday night to check the meat company, they found the shop closed,

The dismissal yesterday of a writ of mandamus filed by the City of Cape Girardeau in the St. Louis Court of Appeals formally ended the city's involvement in the Jackson annexation question, now that the two-mile peripheral boundary is no longer involved; the proposed annexation of 1,884 acres into the City of Jackson should now come before the public for approval in an April 2 election, but the land area is now substantially less than the 3,419 acres originally planned.