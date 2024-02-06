Out of the past: March 6

1948

A fourth man jumps into the race for Cape Girardeau mayor, but the latest addition is of the "dark horse" variety; his name isn't revealed by the city clerk's office, where the petition was taken out in his behalf late yesterday; Henry Kirn, who took out the petition, says he has pledged not to reveal the would-be candidate's name until given permission.

The Buckner-Ragsdale store was at the southeast corner of Broadway and Main Street. Southeast Missourian archive

An X-ray shoe-fitting machine has been added to the equipment of the Buckner-Ragsdale basement shoe department; with the new machine it is possible to look through the shoes and see the position of the foot and the bones.

1923

Mrs. J.J. Harris of Chaffee, Missouri, is in Saint Francis Hospital being treated for a broken rib and other internal injuries she sustained in a traffic accident yesterday; she and five others were injured when a Red Ball Taxi, operating between Cape Girardeau and Chaffee, plunged into a ditch 20 feet deep on South Kingshighway, one half mile from the Cape Girardeau city limits at 6:30 p.m. Monday; the bus, driven by Dan Leasure, struck an automobile parked at the side of the road and plunged into the ditch at the first culvert outside the city limits, going over the embankment into the creek; the top of the bus hit the opposite bank and bounded back to an upright position; the passengers were hurt when they were thrown against the side of the bus and by the breaking of the glass in the windows.

SIKESTON, Mo. -- Water damage from a fire originating in a dentist's office in the Sikeston Trust Co. building here at 4 a.m. is placed at $60,000; furnishings in all the offices in the second floor of the building, dry goods, shoes and furnishings in the Buckner-Ragsdale store, and furnishings and stock in the Eagle drug store are ruined by the water; office of the Western Union is also damaged and wires crossed.

-- Sharon K. Sanders