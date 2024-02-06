Out of the past: March 6

1996

Southeast Missouri State University has narrowed its search for a new president to three finalists: a college president in New York state, and two former college presidents from Ohio and Louisiana; the finalists are William C. Merwin, president of the State University of New York College at Potsdam; Dale F. Nitzschke, educational consultant at Milford, Ohio, and former president of the University of New Hampshire at Durham, and G. Warren Smith II, honor professor of arts and sciences at Southeastern Louisiana University at Hammond and former president of the school.

Five Southeast Missouri State University graduates will receive the Young Alumni Merit Award, which will be presented at the graduation dinner in the Show Me Center April 28; the honorees are Burl Stamp Jr. of St. Louis, Jill Pizzotti of St. Louis, Gina M. Bufe of Brentwood, Missouri, Kenn Stilson of Denton, Texas, and Dr. Connie Simmons of Jackson; the school's Alumni Association annually honors alumni under the age of 36 who have brought distinction to Southeast through professional growth, service and individual character.

1971

Presenting its second 1971 art exhibit, The Missourian will host a reception tomorrow afternoon for Irene Hazel of Caruthersville, Missouri, whose paintings will be on display in The Missourian gallery through March 27; Hazel, a retired teacher, has displayed her handiwork in the Annual Missourian Art Exhibition since 1956.

U.S. government officials have become so concerned about bomb scares that even restrooms in federal buildings are being locked; restrooms in the Federal Building in downtown Cape Girardeau -- and in similar structures throughout the nation -- are now locked to the public and only authorized persons may enter; storerooms and janitor supply rooms are also involved.