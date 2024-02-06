Out of the past: March 6

Southeast Missouri State University has narrowed its search for a new president to three finalists: a college president in New York state, and two former college presidents from Ohio and Louisiana; the finalists are William C. Merwin, president of the State University of New York College at Potsdam; Dale F. Nitzschke, educational consultant at Milford, Ohio, and former president of the University of New Hampshire at Durham, and G. Warren Smith II, honor professor of arts and sciences at Southeastern Louisiana University at Hammond and former president of the school.
Five Southeast Missouri State University graduates will receive the Young Alumni Merit Award, which will be presented at the graduation dinner in the Show Me Center April 28; the honorees are Burl Stamp Jr. of St. Louis, Jill Pizzotti of St. Louis, Gina M. Bufe of Brentwood, Missouri, Kenn Stilson of Denton, Texas, and Dr. Connie Simmons of Jackson; the school's Alumni Association annually honors alumni under the age of 36 who have brought distinction to Southeast through professional growth, service and individual character.
Presenting its second 1971 art exhibit, The Missourian will host a reception tomorrow afternoon for Irene Hazel of Caruthersville, Missouri, whose paintings will be on display in The Missourian gallery through March 27; Hazel, a retired teacher, has displayed her handiwork in the Annual Missourian Art Exhibition since 1956.
U.S. government officials have become so concerned about bomb scares that even restrooms in federal buildings are being locked; restrooms in the Federal Building in downtown Cape Girardeau -- and in similar structures throughout the nation -- are now locked to the public and only authorized persons may enter; storerooms and janitor supply rooms are also involved.
Representatives of commercial aviation interests from scattered points of the United States and the Canal Zone are in Cape Girardeau to purchase government surplus airplanes at Harris Field; most of the men are veterans of the Army or Navy air services and are staying in aviation as a civilian occupation.
The opening of a new chiropractic office in Cape Girardeau was announced this week by Dr. Dudley G. Ruopp, recently discharged from the U.S. Army; Ruopp comes here endorsed by the International Basic Technique Research Institute of St. Louis, where he recently completed an intensive basic review course; his offices are in Suite 32-33, second floor, of the First National Bank Building on Main Street.
The big Allis turbine at the power plant of the Missouri Utilities Co. here broke down last night, throwing Cape Girardeau into darkness; however, lack of electric lights didn't deter the congregations of First Christian Church, First Baptist Church, St. James AME Church and Second Baptist Church from holding their regular evening services; all the other churches in town canceled their evening programs.
Officials are holding three men in connection with the murder of police officer Willis Martin, who was slain the night of Feb. 27 during the robbery of Segal Shoe store on Good Hope Street; in custody are brothers Luther and Willie Little and Luther Brasher.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
