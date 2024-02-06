Out of the past: March 6

All the publicity surrounding the opening of two strip-tease nightclubs in Cape Girardeau prompted several towns, including Scott City and Sikeston, Missouri, to adopt laws regulating semi-nude dancing; now it's Jackson's turn; aldermen this evening will consider a measure requiring $100 permits to work in an adult entertainment business, force such businesses into industrial zones and prohibit tipping the performers.
Jeanne Livers, a graduate of St. Mary Cathedral School, has been named a 1996 National Catholic Elementary School Distinguished Graduate; Livers graduated in 1972 and is a math consultant for the state education department.
City officials have taken the first step in condemnation of the burned-out Idan-Ha Hotel property at Broadway and North Fountain Street by serving legal notices of the dangerous condition of the site on trustees of the Montgomery Trust of Sikeston, Missouri, owner of the property; the notices, which include orders to repair or demolish the property, concern the five-story structure fronting on Fountain Street.
Milton W. Ueleke, a member of the science faculty at State College, plans to set up two telescopes on the campus tomorrow to afford a better view of the solar eclipse; the telescopes will be outside Magill Hall and attached to each will be a screen on which the eclipse will be projected.
In a letter to Cape Girardeau school superintendent L.J. Schultz and the school board, Jackson superintendent R.O. Hawkins inquired whether the 30 or 40 black children in the Jackson public school would be accepted at John S. Cobb School here and what tuition charges would be made; the plan was approved tentatively, on a one-year basis, with the tuition charge being $5 per child, per month, or a little more.
Rain, amounting to 3 inches and falling with similar intensity in virtually all parts of the district, again floods streams, bogs down travel on rural roads and, in some spots, even menaces paved highways; the deluge is the second heavy rain in eight days, 3.98 inches of rain falling here last Sunday and Monday.
Mrs. John B. Leighty of St. Louis, organization chairwoman of the State League of Women Voters, is in Cape Girardeau at the invitation of the local league; a mass meeting of women is held in the evening at the Chamber of Commerce rooms, at which Leighty speaks, and the permanent officers for the local organization are elected.
Katherine Dittlinger has sold her home at Pacific and Bellevue streets to G.A. Turner, the consideration being $5,500; as she makes her home with her daughter, Mrs. E.M. Thilenius, Dittlinger wished to sell the other property.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
