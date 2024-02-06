Out of the past: March 6

1995

All the publicity surrounding the opening of two strip-tease nightclubs in Cape Girardeau prompted several towns, including Scott City and Sikeston, Missouri, to adopt laws regulating semi-nude dancing; now it's Jackson's turn; aldermen this evening will consider a measure requiring $100 permits to work in an adult entertainment business, force such businesses into industrial zones and prohibit tipping the performers.

Jeanne Livers, a graduate of St. Mary Cathedral School, has been named a 1996 National Catholic Elementary School Distinguished Graduate; Livers graduated in 1972 and is a math consultant for the state education department.

1970

City officials have taken the first step in condemnation of the burned-out Idan-Ha Hotel property at Broadway and North Fountain Street by serving legal notices of the dangerous condition of the site on trustees of the Montgomery Trust of Sikeston, Missouri, owner of the property; the notices, which include orders to repair or demolish the property, concern the five-story structure fronting on Fountain Street.

Milton W. Ueleke, a member of the science faculty at State College, plans to set up two telescopes on the campus tomorrow to afford a better view of the solar eclipse; the telescopes will be outside Magill Hall and attached to each will be a screen on which the eclipse will be projected.