Out of the past: March 6

Brian and Toni Becker of Williamsville, Missouri, perform in concert in the evening at Concord Theatre; the concert is free, but donations are accepted and will benefit the Hobbs Chapel United Methodist Church building fund; the Beckers have been youth ministers at First United Methodist Church in Poplar Bluff, Missouri, for two months.
The Rev. Grant F.C. Gillard is the new pastor of First Presbyterian Church in Jackson, having been installed Feb. 13; prior to coming to Jackson, he was associate pastor of White Clay Creek Presbyterian Church in Newark, Delaware.
State College has deeded the city the right of way for the planned extension of North Sprigg Street to Bertling Street; the council accepted the quit-claim deed last night for that property and for the projected extension of New Madrid Street across college property, which the council also granted.
Residents of South Cape Girardeau would pay 25 cents per month for a trash pickup every two weeks, if the City Council accepts a proposal presented at its meeting by a delegation from the South Cape Community Action Council; in addition, the proposal says representatives of the South Cape Council would collect the money for the city, turning it over to the proper office, and would provide a person to show city truck drivers where trash pickups should be made.
The largest tow, from the standpoint of cargo tonnage, ever to ascend the Mississippi River has passed Cape Girardeau; the big tow, made up of the new towboat Kokoda on its maiden trip, and 11 barges loaded with crude oil weighing 12,250 tons were en route from an oil field at Norco, Louisiana, to a Shell Oil Co. refinery.
Cape Girardeau's waste paper collection drive, conducted Saturday by Boy Scouts under direction of the county salvage committee, netted 52,435 pounds, according to the city salvage chairman, George J. Vandeven, and V.A. Kogge, chairman of the county salvage committee.
With the appointment of Dennis Scivally as county highway engineer for another year, the County Court has carried out the wishes of the majority of road builders and advocates of good roads in the county.
The new Frisco depot at Illmo opens in the afternoon, and the Gulf trains, incoming and outgoing, make their stops there to take on and let off passengers; the depot was completed about Christmas time, but owing to some difficulties that arose between certain people of Illmo and the railroad, the opening of the depot was delayed.
-- Sharon K. Sanders