Out of the past: March 6

1994

Brian and Toni Becker of Williamsville, Missouri, perform in concert in the evening at Concord Theatre; the concert is free, but donations are accepted and will benefit the Hobbs Chapel United Methodist Church building fund; the Beckers have been youth ministers at First United Methodist Church in Poplar Bluff, Missouri, for two months.

The Rev. Grant F.C. Gillard is the new pastor of First Presbyterian Church in Jackson, having been installed Feb. 13; prior to coming to Jackson, he was associate pastor of White Clay Creek Presbyterian Church in Newark, Delaware.

1969

State College has deeded the city the right of way for the planned extension of North Sprigg Street to Bertling Street; the council accepted the quit-claim deed last night for that property and for the projected extension of New Madrid Street across college property, which the council also granted.

Residents of South Cape Girardeau would pay 25 cents per month for a trash pickup every two weeks, if the City Council accepts a proposal presented at its meeting by a delegation from the South Cape Community Action Council; in addition, the proposal says representatives of the South Cape Council would collect the money for the city, turning it over to the proper office, and would provide a person to show city truck drivers where trash pickups should be made.