Out of the past: March 5

1999

Missouri Secretary of State Bekki Cook won’t seek re-election or run for any other public office next year; the 48-year-old Democrat from Cape Girardeau says she will leave public office when her term ends in January 2001; however, she also indicates she won’t rule out running for governor some day; less than an hour after Cook made here announcement yesterday, House Speaker Steve Gaw said he would run for the office Cook is vacating.

It’s Daniel Dirnberger day at Oran High School, where the senior is celebrated for his second-place finish in the national “Voice of Democracy” essay contest; Dirnberger spent most of the week in Washington, D.C., a guest of the Veterans of Foreign Wars; the VFW and its auxiliary sponsor the annual essay contest.

1974

Special Judge Marshall Craig of Scott County ruled Monday in Cape Girardeau County Circuit Court that the citizens group which has filed a class action law suit opposing construction of the proposed county law enforcement complex outside Jackson must post a $1,000 security bond to cover court costs; Craig also set April 13 as the trial hearing date and took under advisement a motion to determine if the City of Jackson could enjoin with the citizens group in the suit.

JEFFERSON CITY — Funding for Southeast Missouri State University at Cape Girardeau and other state universities has been approved by the House Appropriations Committee; the higher education appropriations bill earmarks $8.3 million for SEMO, up $100,000 from the current fiscal year.