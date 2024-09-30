Out of the past: March 5

1998

Talks aimed at affiliating Cape Girardeau's two hospitals are on schedule, the administrators say, with consensus already reached on some of the thorniest issues; one of those, agreement on an ethical and religious directive, has been resolved to the satisfaction of Bishop John Leibrecht of the Springfield-Cape Girardeau Diocese of the Roman Catholic Church; under the agreement, Southeast Hospital no longer would perform sterilization procedures or therapeutic abortions for women.

The Cape Girardeau School District will be able to begin work at the site of a planned vocational-technical school and high-school campus in about 30 days, thanks to findings of a new land survey; the district had planned to begin construction at the vocational-technical school site this year, but those plans appeared to be in jeopardy after the Army Corps of Engineers and Missouri Department of Natural Resources declared part of the area a natural wetland last month.

1973

The bishop of the Springfield Cape Girardeau Diocese of the Roman Catholic Church, the Most Rev. William W. Baum, is named archbishop of Washington, D.C., by Pope Paul VI; Baum, 46, succeeds Cardinal Patrick O'Boyle, 77, who resigned because of age; the new archbishop was named bishop of the diocese of southern Missouri in 1970, succeeding the Most Rev. Ignatius J. Strecker, who had been elevated to archbishop of Kansas City, Kansas.

Sealed bids on 12 unclaimed vehicles that were impounded on Travelers Conoco Service Station lot prior to the city entering a towing contact agreement last September will be accepted by City Manager W.G. Lawley March 13; it is the first time the city has ever sold unclaimed vehicles, as provided by city ordinances; money from the sales will be used to defray costs of removal of vehicles from city streets and storage costs of the vehicles, some of which, have accrued costs of about $200.