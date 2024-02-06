Out of the past: March 5

1997

METROPOLIS, Ill. -- After more than a week of anxious waiting, riverfront residents are moving to higher ground as the Ohio River heads toward its highest crest in years; state prisoners sandbag homes and city buildings while Players Casino employees raise a temporary walkway linking the riverboat to a nearby hotel parking lot that is unlikely to flood; some Metropolis residents have evacuated because the Ohio River is out of its banks following 6-inch rains over the area last weekend and almost twice that much elsewhere in the Ohio River basin.

A collection that could draw scholars from all over the world to Cape Girardeau was formally dedicated at Kent Library on the Southeast Missouri State University campus last night; about 100 people, some from as far away as St. Louis, heard Louis Daniel Brodsky talk about how he came to collect one of the four largest collections of books, manuscripts, photographs and memorabilia by and about the Nobel-Prize-winning fiction writer William Faulkner.

1972

After this weekend, St. Mary's Cathedral will no longer have a Mass at 7:30 on Saturday nights, but instead will have one at 5:15 in the afternoon on Saturday; the Mass schedule for the other days will remain the same.

The 19 1/2 hour KFVS-TV Cerebral Palsy Telethon garners an estimated $146,595; an estimated $10,000 is brought to the television studio and placed in a huge fish bowl.