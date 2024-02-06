Out of the past: March 5

More than $81,000 is raised by the Southeast Missouri Easter Seal Society through its national telethon at the KBSI-Fox 23 TV studio here; the funds will help support various programs such as the Easter Seal Early Learning Center.
The Rev. Robert J. Hopkins, president and founder of Joy of Harvest Ministries, speaks at Christian Faith Fellowship; Hopkins travels across the country speaking at conventions, revivals, tent meetings and seminars.
A private group was given the go-ahead for the proposed formation of an extreme west side sewer district when the City Council met last night; the sewer district will serve an area roughly bounded by Bloomfield Road, Interstate 55, Exchange Drive north of Ramada Inn and a point approximately 300 feet west of Silver Springs Road.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- It is announced the installation of the Very Rev. William W. Baum as bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Springfield-Cape Girardeau will take place April 6, with Cardinal John J. Carberry, archbishop of St. Louis, officiating; the installation will be at St. Agnes Cathedral here.
Whiskey valued at retail at slightly more than $3,500 was stolen from the Moon Distributing Co. warehouse on Highway 61 at Independence Street early yesterday; the whiskey cases weighed a total of about 2,600 pounds, indicating a truck was used to cart them away.
First Lt. Charles R. Haddock, son of Mr. and Mrs. T.J. Haddock of Cape Girardeau, is a prisoner of war, his family has been informed; Haddock had previously been reported missing in Belgium as of Dec. 17; he was serving with a field artillery unit.
Yesterday's edition of The Southeast Missourian newspaper was a bit thin -- only four pages; this was the result of no electricity in Cape Girardeau, and none to operate the newspaper's electrically-driven type-setting machines; not to be defeated, printers from different departments all got busy, and the "hand sticking" began; as the type was hand set, mechanics hooked a tractor from the Cronan Automobile Implement Co. on Spanish Street to a job press, which ultimately printed the Friday edition.
William Frese, E.A. Johns and Ray Smith, expert repairmen from the main headquarters of the Missouri Public Utilities Co. in St. Louis, arrive here on the early morning train to repair the generator at Cape Girardeau's power plant, which was burned out by lightning Wednesday afternoon.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
