Out of the past: March 5

1995

More than $81,000 is raised by the Southeast Missouri Easter Seal Society through its national telethon at the KBSI-Fox 23 TV studio here; the funds will help support various programs such as the Easter Seal Early Learning Center.

The Rev. Robert J. Hopkins, president and founder of Joy of Harvest Ministries, speaks at Christian Faith Fellowship; Hopkins travels across the country speaking at conventions, revivals, tent meetings and seminars.

1970

A private group was given the go-ahead for the proposed formation of an extreme west side sewer district when the City Council met last night; the sewer district will serve an area roughly bounded by Bloomfield Road, Interstate 55, Exchange Drive north of Ramada Inn and a point approximately 300 feet west of Silver Springs Road.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- It is announced the installation of the Very Rev. William W. Baum as bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Springfield-Cape Girardeau will take place April 6, with Cardinal John J. Carberry, archbishop of St. Louis, officiating; the installation will be at St. Agnes Cathedral here.